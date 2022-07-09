Daily Horoscope: July 10, 2022

The moon in intense water sign Scorpio makes mingles with Pluto, the planet of the underworld, in Capricorn at 12:34 AM, which can find us sharing secrets, exploring our emotions, and embracing change. The moon enters bold fire sign Sagittarius at 4:34 AM, encouraging us to break out of usual routines! A brilliant idea may arise as the sun in Cancer makes a helpful connection with Uranus in Taurus at 4:39 AM. We could be eager to experiment with something new. The moon connects with Jupiter In Aries at 6:02 PM, inspiring generosity.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

The moon enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius, putting you in an adventurous mood, and you may feel inspired to take a risk as the sun in Cancer connects with Uranus in Taurus! Your fearlessness is one of your greatest qualities, dear Aries. Step out of your comfort zone today.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

The moon enters Sagittarius, which may find you and your partners having deep conversations about money. The sun in Cancer makes a helpful connection with Uranus, which is currently in your sign, Taurus, perhaps bringing a surprising message your way…

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

The moon enters fire sign Sagittarius, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart! It’s a lovely time to connect, and a wish might unexpectedly come true as the sun in Cancer makes a helpful connection with Uranus in Taurus.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

Your focus could be on your chores and responsibilities today as the moon enters Sagittarius, but some unexpected excitement may also pop up in your social life as the sun in your sign makes a helpful connection with Uranus in Taurus.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

The moon enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart! The sun in Cancer makes a helpful connection with brilliant Uranus in Taurus, which could find you struck with sudden creative inspiration.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

Your focus can turn to home and family today as the moon enters Sagittarius. The sun in Cancer makes a helpful connection with Uranus in Taurus, perhaps finding you embarking on an unexpected adventure!

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

The moon enters Sagittarius, illuminating the communication sector of your chart. The sun in Cancer makes a helpful connection with Uranus in Taurus, and you could be taking an exciting risk in your career.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

The moon enters Sagittarius, which may find you focused on finances. The sun in Cancer makes a helpful connection with Uranus in Taurus, and you might connect with someone unexpected and inspiring.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

The moon enters your sign today, Sagittarius, encouraging you to connect with your emotions. A brilliant breakthrough can take place as the sun in Cancer connects with Uranus in Taurus.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

Carve out quality time for relaxation as the moon enters Sagittarius. The sun in Cancer makes a helpful connection with Uranus in Taurus, which may bring unexpected thrills to your love life, or a creative breakthrough in your artistic pursuits.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

Information might come your way as the moon enters Sagittarius, lighting up the communication sector of your chart. The sun in Cancer connects with your ruling planet Uranus, currently in Taurus, perhaps bringing an exciting change in your home life.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

Your focus is on your career today as the moon enters Sagittarius. Unexpected fun and romance may arrive as the sun in Cancer mingles with Uranus in Taurus! You might receive an exciting message…