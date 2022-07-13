Daily Horoscope: July 14, 2022

The moon meets power planet Pluto in Capricorn at 12:17 AM, stirring intense emotions. Change might feel difficult at this time—though it could be particularly rewarding! Venus in Gemini squares off with Neptune in Pisces at 1:24 AM, which can find us feeling especially sensitive. We may feel disappointed if things haven’t lived up to our expectations. Find ways to stay grounded. This can be a powerful time for creative self expression or a deep conversation with a trusted friend. The moon enters cool Aquarius at 4:13 AM, but squares off with Mars in Taurus at 2:39 PM, which might find us feeling impulsive or short-tempered. The moon connects with Jupiter in Aries at 5:30 PM, inspiring generosity and optimism.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

Venus in Gemini squares off with Neptune in Pisces, which can find you feeling daydreamy or quite sensitive! Make time for rest, be gentle with yourself and others. The moon enters Aquarius, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules friendship: Connect with a trusted friend if you’re feeling confused or sensitive!

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

Your ruling planet Venus is in Gemini, which can find you focused on finances—though you might feel unsure about how you want to spend your time, energy, and money as Venus squares off with Neptune in Pisces. The moon enters Aquarius, which may find you reflecting on your future and your career.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

Venus is in your sign, Gemini, and it squares off with Neptune in Pisces today, which can find you feeling sensitive about the future and its unknowns. Make time to reflect on your desires and values. The moon enters fellow air sign Aquarius, and you’re exploring a new opportunity.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

Your imagination can be especially active today; channel it toward making art—not overanalyzing a situation—as Venus in Gemini squares off with Neptune in Pisces. The moon enters Aquarius, which can find you eager to resolve a debt or create a clean slate.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

If you have over-idealized someone or something, you may be realizing it’s time to reassess the situation as Venus in Gemini squares off with Neptune in Pisces. The moon enters your opposite sign Aquarius, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

You can feel especially tender today as Venus in Gemini squares off with Neptune in Pisces. If someone has let you down, you could feel particularly disappointed. But it’s also a powerful time to connect deeply with the people you love and trust. The moon enters Aquarius, encouraging you to reflect on your daily routines and rituals.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

Your ruling planet Venus is in fellow air sign Gemini and it squares off with Neptune in Pisces today, which can find you feeling especially sensitive: Channel your energy toward making or enjoying art instead of overanalyzing a situation. Keep your plans flexible. The moon enters Aquarius, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart!

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

The hopeless romantic in you is in full force today as Venus in Gemini squares off with Neptune in Pisces. Find ways to stay grounded, dear Scorpio. Express yourself creatively and connect with the people you love and trust most. The moon enters Aquarius, bringing your focus to your home and family life.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

Complicated emotions about relationships, your personal life, and your past may arise Venus in Gemini squares off with Neptune in Pisces. Find ways to stay present and don’t let your imagination run away from you. The moon enters Aquarius, encouraging communication.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

Scheduling issues may find you frustrated as Venus in Gemini squares off with Neptune in Pisces, so perhaps keep your plans flexible! The moon enters Aquarius, bringing your focus to your finances.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

A feeling of longing may be in the air as Venus in Gemini squares off with Neptune in Pisces; people could be especially sensitive at this time! You may surprise yourself by feeling a bit like a hopeless romantic, dear Aquarius! The moon enters your sign today, helping you sort out your feelings.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

Venus in Gemini squares off with your ruling planet Neptune, which is in your sign, Pisces. This can find you in an especially nostalgic mood! Find ways to stay grounded in the present. You might be especially emotional at this time, so express yourself creatively, and don’t let your imagination run away from you. The moon enters Aquarius, encouraging you to rest.