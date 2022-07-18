Daily Horoscope: July 19, 2022

The moon is in Aries today, inspiring courage and a straightforward approach to things. Mercury enters Leo at 8:35 AM, which can find us speaking proudly about our plans and ideas—but we may feel a touch more stubborn than usual…or perhaps we’ll say, determined! Mercury in Leo prefers compliments and constructive language and can be sensitive to criticism, especially as the sun in Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn at 9:39 PM: Egos are especially tender! Power struggles and control issues are highlighted, but amazing shifts can take place if we’re able to invite change.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

Mercury enters fellow fire sign Leo, inspiring creative inspiration, and a sunny, open-minded atmosphere. Fun invitations could arrive! But intense discussions about home and family, or your career, may be taking place at this time as the sun in Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

Mercury enters Leo, which could stir up discussions about home and family life. The sun in Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn, which may find you having an intense conversation. An open mind can lead to an incredible transformation!

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

Your ruling planet Mercury enters Leo, kicking up communication. An intense conversation about money and expectations can take place as the sun in Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

Mercury enters Leo, which can kick up conversations about money. The sun in your sign opposes Pluto, which is in your opposite sign Capricorn: This means intense conversations may take place in your partnerships. Amazing transformations could happen if big egos can stay out of the way.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

Mercury enters your sign today, Leo, encouraging you to express yourself! Your astrological ruler, the sun, in Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn, which can find you confronting an important issue regarding your work-life balance.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

You may be connecting with your inner voice and exploring your psyche as your ruling planet Mercury enters Leo. The sun in Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn, which can find you confronting a tricky power dynamic in your social life. Egos may clash, but a passionate connection could also take place.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

Your social life may be especially busy as Mercury enters Leo. The sun in Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn, perhaps finding a power struggle reaching its conclusion! A tremendous change can take place at home or in your career at this time.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

Communication about your career or reputation kicks up as Mercury enters Leo. The sun in Cancer opposes your ruling planet Pluto, in Capricorn, which may bring an intense conversation to a climax.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

Mercury enters fellow fire sign Leo, which may find you planning a trip abroad or getting news from far away, making education plans, or publishing something! The sun in Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn, bringing a climax to a situation that was brewing in your finances.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

Conversations about bills, debts, and money you share with others kick up as Mercury enters Leo. A clash of egos may take place as the sun in Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn. But this can also be a powerful time of transformation in your partnerships!

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

Communication in your relationships gets a boost as Mercury enters your opposite sign Leo. Time away from a situation can reveal a new perspective and inspire you to make big changes as the sun in Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn. You may be kicking an old habit at this time.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

You may feel inspired to get reorganized and news about a gig could come your way as Mercury enters Leo. The sun in Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn, which can find you contending with complicated situations and big egos in your social life or love life.