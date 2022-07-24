Daily Horoscope: July 25, 2022

The moon in Gemini makes a helpful connection with taskmaster Saturn in Aquarius today at 12:27 AM, encouraging us to set boundaries and reflect on our limits. Venus in Cancer squares off with Jupiter in Aries at 2:13 AM, which can inspire a fun, affectionate atmosphere—but be careful not to overspend or over-indulge, especially as the moon in Gemini squares off with limitless Neptune in Pisces at 4:14 AM. The moon enters creative and caring water sign Cancer at 1:54 PM.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

Good vibes flow at home and with family as Venus in Cancer squares off with Jupiter in Aries! The moon enters Cancer, too, which can find you inspired to spruce up your space. This could be a fun time to entertain at home!

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

An uplifting conversation can take place as Venus in Cancer squares off with Jupiter in Aries. The moon enters Cancer, too, encouraging you to connect with your intuition, express your feelings, and practice your listening skills.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

Venus in Cancer squares off with Jupiter in Aries, which could bring some exciting gifts your way! Your social circle may be expanding at this time. Be careful not to spend too much money; the moon enters Cancer, encouraging you to organize your budget.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

Venus is in your sign, Cancer, and today it squares off with Jupiter in Aries, which can bring some exciting attention your way! The moon also enters your sign today, encouraging you to explore your feelings and take care of your needs.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

An exciting opportunity may come your way as Venus in Cancer squares off with Jupiter in Aries. The moon enters Cancer, encouraging you to connect with your intuition, express yourself creatively, and take a break from work.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

Excitement may pop up in your social life as Venus in Cancer squares off with Jupiter in Aries! A gift could come your way. The moon enters Cancer, encouraging you to reflect on your hopes and dreams for the future.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

You may be feeling quite popular as your ruling planet Venus, now in Cancer, squares off with Jupiter in Aries. It’s an exciting time to make introductions! Your focus turns to your career as the moon enters Cancer.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

Exciting opportunities could come your way as Venus in fellow water sign Cancer squares off with Jupiter in Aries. A break from your usual routine may take place. The moon enters Cancer, which can find you planning your next trip.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

Venus in Cancer squares off with Jupiter in fellow fire sign Aries, inspiring romance and creativity! You can have a lot of fun today, but try not to over-indulge. The moon enters Cancer, which could find you and your partners discussing money.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

Venus in Cancer squares off with Jupiter in Aries, inspiring a warm, affectionate atmosphere in your personal life and relationships! The moon enters Cancer, bringing a supportive energy for connection and learning more about your partners.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

Venus in Cancer squares off with Jupiter in Aries, which could bring exciting news your way! Just be careful about gossip, rumors, and exaggerations. The moon enters Cancer, encouraging you to get reorganized.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

Venus in fellow water sign Cancer squares off with Jupiter in Aries, which could bring a lovely gift your way! Just keep your spending in check. The moon enters Cancer, inspiring romance, creativity, and celebration!