Daily Horoscope: July 26, 2022

The moon in Cancer squares off with Jupiter in Aries at 7:35 AM, inspiring big emotions! Our sense of adventure is stoked, and we might be eager to break out of routines. The moon meets Venus in Cancer at 10:54 AM, which can find us feeling especially charming and attractive. Watch out for bickering as Mercury in proud Leo squares off with Mars in stubborn Taurus at 3:13 PM. The moon mingles with Mars at 7:57 PM, inspiring strength and courage.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

The moon is in Cancer, which can find you focused on home and family. Mercury in Leo squares off with Mars in Taurus, perhaps finding you in the midst of exciting negotiations, but be patient!

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

The moon is in Cancer, illuminating the communication sector of your chart. Mercury in Leo squares off with Mars, which is currently in your sign, Taurus, finding you making an important decision regarding home and family.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

The moon is in Cancer, which can find you focused on finances. Your ruling planet Mercury, now in Leo, squares off with Mars in Taurus, inspiring a busy day for communication; think before you speak.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

The moon is in your sign, Cancer, encouraging you to sit with your feelings and take care of your needs. Mercury in Leo squares off with Mars in Taurus, which can find you making great progress toward a goal; just try not to bicker with teammates!

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

The moon is in Cancer. Mercury is in your sign, Leo, and it squares off with Mars in Taurus, which can find you making a big decision or announcement about your career or future plans.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

Your social life may be busy today as the moon moves through Cancer! Your ruling planet Mercury, now in Leo, squares off with Mars in Taurus, which can find you having a passionate discussion—just try to avoid bickering.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

The moon is in Cancer, which can find you focused on your career. Mercury in Leo squares off with Mars in Taurus, finding you swiftly and decisively resolving an issue—just watch out for bickering.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

New opportunities may arrive as the moon moves through fellow water sign Cancer. Mercury in Leo squares off with your ruling planet Mars in Taurus, which can find you addressing an issue with a partner head-on. Try not to speak impulsively.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

The moon is in Cancer, which can find you and a partner discussing money. Mercury in fellow fire sign Leo squares off with Mars in Taurus, perhaps finding you feeling impatient! You can get quite a bit accomplished today.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

The moon is in Cancer, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart and encouraging connection! Mercury in Leo squares off with Mars in fellow earth sign Taurus, inspiring a hugely passionate atmosphere: Sparks fly! But people may be quite argumentative today, too.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

The moon is in Cancer, encouraging you to focus on wellness. Changes at home or in your personal life may ignite heated conversations in your partnerships as Mercury in Leo squares off with Mars in Taurus. Be patient, and set boundaries.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

The moon is in fellow water sign Cancer, inspiring a fun, creative atmosphere. Romance is also in the air, but do watch out for bickering and impatience as Mercury in Leo squares off with Mars in Taurus.