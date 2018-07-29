Daily Horoscope: July 30, 2018

The Moon in dreamy Pisces connects with wildcard Uranus at 12:33 AM, bringing surprises. However, a more anchoring energy arrives as the Moon in connects with Saturn at 2:48 AM. The Moon connects with lucky Jupiter at 11:23 PM, encouraging growth and optimism.

All Times EST.

The Moon is in water sign Pisces today, finding you in a sensitive and emotional mood. This is a great day to set aside time to meditate and journal—it’s time to release baggage from your past.

The Moon is in Pisces today, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart, Virgo! This evening is especially exciting for connecting with others, as the Moon will connect with generous and abundant Jupiter.

The Moon in Pisces lights up the sector of your chart that rules your daily routines and rituals today. However, Mercury is retrograde, so watch out for delays—and the possibility of running into old friends!

The Moon is in fellow water sign Pisces today, Scorpio, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart—fun! This evening is especially jovial as the Moon connects with lucky Jupiter, which is currently in your sign.

The Moon is in sensitive water sign Pisces today, illuminating the home and family sector of your chart and finding you in a nostalgic and emotional mood. Stay in and relax this evening—and spend time with people who really get you.

Today’s Moon in Pisces lights up the communication sector of your chart, bringing news your way, Capricorn. This evening is especially exciting for networking and socializing.

The Moon is in Pisces today, illuminating the financial sector of your chart and finding you reflecting on your budget. Pisces is in the sign of limitlessness, but perhaps it’s time to get real about the number in your bank account.

The Moon is in your sign today, Pisces! Make time to nourish yourself: Spend time near water, curl up with a crystal, meditate and journal, and best of all, spend time with people you love! This evening brings a dash of luck.

Take it slow today, Aries: The Moon is in sensitive water sign Pisces, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules solitude and rest. Your psychic abilities are very amped up today! Deep emotions are worked through this evening.

You’re in an amicable mood today, Taurus, as the Moon in Pisces lights up the friendship and community sector of your chart. This evening is especially exciting, as the Moon and lucky Jupiter connect to bring good vibes to your relationships.

The Moon in Pisces lights up the career and reputation sector of your chart today, and this evening brings a big boost to your creativity. Just remember that your ruling planet Mercury is retrograde, so watch out for miscommunications.