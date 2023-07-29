Daily Horoscope: July 30, 2023

The moon is in grounded earth sign Capricorn and harmonizes with Mercury at 2:55 AM, helping conversations flow. Understandings are reached.

Favorable agreements are made as the moon connects with serious, responsible Saturn at 8:15 AM. Efforts run smoothly as the moon harmonizes with Mars at 8:18 PM. Peace and contentment come as the moon harmonizes with hopeful Jupiter at 9:51 PM.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon is in your chart’s house of career and public reputation. As the moon makes positive connections to four different planets, get grounded in the physical world. Working with your hands, or making a difference you can see, feels satisfying.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon in fellow earth sign Capricorn puts you in touch with your philosophical side. The moon harmonizes with Jupiter, giving you a well-rounded understanding of your position and perspective. This can put you in a hopeful, inspired mood.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon connects with your planetary ruler Mercury, making it easy for changes to fall into place. Everything is progressing as it should, and you’re willing to put in an extra effort to make your own voice heard as the moon connects with combative Mars.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

You’re connecting to other people and ready to listen to their side of the story as the moon is in your chart’s house of relationships. Get grounded in these conversations—they can help you feel happy and supported about your future.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Today connects you to the material reality of it all. Your health and your lifestyle are highlighted topics. The moon connects with Jupiter, which can help you feel like your work and dedication pay off at the end of the day. There’s satisfaction to bask in!

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

There’s a juicy, earthy energy to connect with today. You’re in touch with your desires and capable of expressing yourself creatively and romantically as the moon harmonizes with your planetary ruler Mercury. A little goes a long way as the moon connects with slow Saturn and instinctual Mars.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

You have to attend to home and family duties, whether you like it or not. The moon is in your chart’s house of home and family, calling you to the ground. Things are changing, incrementally.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Getting grounded in your conversations with other people about what the future holds. Ask questions, outwardly or inwardly. Answers will be received as the moon connects with your planetary ruler, Mars.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

There’s a feeling of satisfaction from a job well done. Open yourself up to the reward of the process as the moon connects with busy planets Mercury and Saturn. Get into your flow state as the moon connects with your planetary ruler, Jupiter.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon in your sign connects you to your needs and relationships. Feelings change, but they matter in the moment. The moon makes a positive connection to four different planets, encouraging you to move forward with what ultimately feels right.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The full moon in your sign is building, and you’re figuring out what needs to be wrapped up before the big show! The moon connects with your planetary ruler Saturn, showing you exactly what is at stake. Liberate yourself as the moon harmonizes with open Jupiter.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Get grounded in what is certain about the future. You’re able to easily connect with your friends, neighbors, and partners with a momentous, forward-facing energy. The moon connects with your planetary ruler Jupiter, making it easy to think about the bigger picture.