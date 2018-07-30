Daily Horoscope: July 31, 2018

The Moon in Pisces meets with Neptune at 3:30 AM, bringing inspiration as well as some whimsical dreams. Just watch out for paranoia! The Moon connects with Pluto at 10:27 AM, opening secret doors of transformation. The Moon opposes Venus at 6:42 PM, finding us in an indulgent mood and craving affection.

All Times EST.

The Moon is in sensitive water sign Pisces today, so you’re in an emotional mood. However, the cosmic energy is also very conducive to creating big changes and breaking old habits.

The Moon is in Pisces, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart today, Virgo: Powerful connections are forged early on today. This evening, you and your partners are craving love and affection.

The Moon in Pisces encourages you to kick a bad habit today, and get yourself organized. You’re a relationship person, Libra, but today, focus on your relationship with yourself—you need plenty of your own attention!

The Moon is in fellow water sign Pisces today, finding you in a creative and flirtatious mood. Juicy information comes your way this morning! People are eager to connect this evening and an affectionate energy is in the air.

The Moon is in sensitive water sign Pisces today, finding you in a nostalgic mood. This is a wonderful time to energetically cleanse your home. Themes concerning security and your reputation are on your mind.

Today’s Moon in Pisces lights up the communication sector of your chart, and indeed, some very intense conversations arrive this morning—you have some juicy insight to spill.

The Moon is in water sign Pisces today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules wealth and self-worth. Trust your intuition today—it’s especially sharp this morning.

The Moon is in your sign today, Pisces! Make time for self-care. This morning is a wonderful time to network with powerful people, while this evening brings opportunities to enjoy time with your partners.

The Moon is in sensitive water sign Pisces today, Aries, encouraging you to get some rest and catch up on alone time. Your psychic abilities are strong today! Spend time in meditation to connect with your inner voice.

The Moon is in empathetic water sign Pisces today, Taurus, encouraging you to spend time with your friends, as well as to reflect on the causes you believe in. How do you want to take action to make the world a better place?

Today’s Moon in creative water sign Pisces illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation. This morning is especially potent for getting help from people in the know.

The Moon is in fellow water sign Pisces today, encouraging you to explore new places and ideas, as well as bringing a deep and intense conversation with a partner your way this morning.

