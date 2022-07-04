Daily Horoscope: July 5, 2022

Mars enters earth sign Taurus at 2:04 AM, inspiring patience and determination! Mercury enters water sign Cancer at 2:25 AM, encouraging us to be active listeners…to others, and to our own intuitions. Mercury connects with Mars at 2:37 AM, bringing a productive, communicative atmosphere. Conversations can move along at a fast pace! The moon in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces at 9:46 AM, finding us confronting our fantasies and idealizations. The moon connects with power planet Pluto in Capricorn at 2:04 PM, helping us connect with our inner power. The moon enters Libra at 6:25 PM, inspiring connection, and the mood is especially talkative as the moon squares off with Mercury in Cancer at 9:20 PM.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

Your ruling planet Mars enters Taurus, encouraging you to take charge of your financial situation. Conversations regarding home and family can kick up as Mercury enters Cancer. Mercury and Mars connect, helping you tackle paperwork and moving communication along. The moon enters your opposite sign Libra, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

Mars enters your sign today, Taurus, bringing you a boost of energy and confidence! Mercury enters Cancer, inspiring a busy, chatty atmosphere, and the mood is especially productive as Mercury connects with Mars. The moon enters Libra, encouraging you to tackle your to-do list.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

Mars enters Taurus, which can find you feeling restless: Channel your energy into making art! Spend time connecting with your feelings, and as your ruling planet Mercury enters Cancer, express what you’ve been eager to share. Mercury connects with Mars, helping communication along. Discussions about money could be taking place. The moon enters fellow air sign Libra, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

Your social life can be especially busy as Mars enters Taurus. Mercury enters your sign today, Cancer, encouraging self-expression! Communication flows easily as Mercury and Mars connect. The moon enters Libra, bringing your focus to home and family.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

You could be making exciting career moves as Mars enters Taurus! Mercury enters Cancer, encouraging you to slow down and check in with your inner voice. Mercury connects with Mars, inspiring creativity, and the moon enters Libra, encouraging communication.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

Mars enters fellow earth sign Taurus, finding you feeling adventurous. You might be ready to step out of your comfort zone. Your ruling planet Mercury enters Cancer, which could find you busy socializing. Mercury and Mars connect, inspiring productivity and a helpful atmosphere. The moon enters Libra, bringing your focus to finances.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

Mars enters Taurus, finding you eager to settle a debt, and communication kicks up in your career as Mercury enters Cancer. Discussions can run smoothly and swiftly as Mercury and Mars connect. The moon enters your sign today, Libra, finding the world on your emotional wavelength!

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

Your ruling planet Mars enters your opposite sign Taurus today, revving up the relationship sector of your chart! Mercury enters Cancer, which could bring you news from afar. You may be planning your next vacation, or thinking about your next step at school. Mercury and Mars connect, inspiring swift communications. The moon enters Libra, encouraging you to catch up on rest.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

Mars enters Taurus, encouraging you to tackle your to-do list, and you’re getting your bills organized as Mercury enters Cancer. Mercury and Mars connect, helping communication move along quickly. The moon enters Libra, illuminating the friendship sector of your chart.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

Mars enters Taurus, igniting the romance and creativity sector of your chart! Mercury enters your opposite sign Cancer, kicking up communication in your relationships. Mercury connects with Mars, inspiring a busy, productive atmosphere. The moon enters Libra, bringing your focus to your career.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

Mars enters Taurus, which could find you busy at home, and Mercury enters Cancer, encouraging you to get reorganized. The mood is especially productive as Mercury and Mars connect. You may be starting a new gig, moving, or generally taking care of business! The moon enters fellow air sign Libra, bringing exciting opportunities your way.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

Mars enters Taurus, revving up the communication sector of your chart, and Mercury enters fellow water sign Cancer, inspiring a flirtatious atmosphere. Party invitations could come your way and you feel a boost of creativity. Mercury and Mars connect, inspiring productivity. The moon enters Libra, bringing your focus to finances.