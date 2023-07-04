Daily Horoscope: July 5, 2023

The moon in Aquarius generally encourages us to take a detached, logical look at things—but today, the moon squares off with Jupiter in Taurus at 5:28 AM, which could put people in a theatrical mood! There may be a push-and-pull between aloofness and sensuality. Emotions could feel big, and grand gestures may be made.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Read your monthly horoscope for July!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

You could be connecting with an exciting group of people today as the moon moves through Aquarius, but do watch your spending as the moon squares off with decadent Jupiter in Taurus.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon in Aquarius can find you focused on your career today, and you may be ready to take a big step forward when it comes to connecting with the public or sharing your talents, perhaps leaving your comfort zone as the moon squares off with Jupiter in your zodiac sign, Taurus.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

New opportunities arise today as the moon moves through fellow air sign Aquarius. The moon squares off with Jupiter in Taurus, which could find you connecting with your intuition in a deep and significant way.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon in Aquarius can find you settling a debt or resolving another long standing issue. The moon squares off with Jupiter in Taurus, stirring up intense emotions, even if you thought things weren’t that deep!

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon is in your opposite sign Aquarius today, encouraging connection as it lights up the relationship sector of your chart. A big announcement could occur as the moon squares off with Jupiter in Taurus.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon in Aquarius can find you in a busy mood today, perhaps wrapping up a project at work or tackling your to-do list at home. Don’t overburden your schedule with plans as the moon squares off with Jupiter in Taurus! An exciting opportunity may be presented to you, so keep your plans flexible.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon in fellow air sign Aquarius illuminates the sector of your chart that rules romance, celebration, and creativity! A powerful connection can form as the moon squares off with Jupiter in Taurus.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon in Aquarius finds you focused on home and family today, Scorpio. The moon squares off with Jupiter in Taurus, which could mean you and a partner reach an important understanding. Big feelings arise!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon in Aquarius illuminates the communication sector of your chart, and big news is shared as the moon squares off with your ruling planet Jupiter in Taurus. Your calendar might be very busy, so keep your plans flexible in case an unexpected adventure pops up!

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon in Aquarius can find you focused on finances today, Capricorn, and while your zodiac sign is famously cautious with cash, today’s square between the moon and Jupiter in Taurus can find you eager to go on a shopping spree! The mood is very generous.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon is in your zodiac sign today, Aquarius, encouraging you to get in touch with your feelings and needs. You may be ready to make changes at home or in your personal life as the moon squares off with Jupiter in Taurus.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon in Aquarius lights up a sensitive sector of your chart, encouraging you to catch up on rest, relaxation, and quality time alone. A brilliant idea could come to you as the moon squares off with Jupiter in Taurus. An opportunity may arise in your neighborhood.