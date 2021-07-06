Daily Horoscope: July 6, 2021

The moon in Gemini clashes with Jupiter at 1:03 AM, creating a go-with-the-flow atmosphere—but watch out for confusion or forgetfulness as Mercury clashes with Neptune at 3:39 AM. Issues that came up during last month’s Mercury retrograde may be on our minds again.

The moon connects with Venus at 9:41 PM, and we’re reflecting on what makes us feel good, setting boundaries as the moon connects with Saturn at 9:47 PM. Venus opposes Saturn at 10:36 PM, inspiring a serious tone: We’re reflecting on overcoming hardship and rejection. Be gentle with yourself and others today, some ennui may be in the air!

All times ET.

Aries

Messenger planet Mercury clashes with Neptune, which may make for a confusing atmosphere. Give your mind a rest! Sweet Venus opposes Saturn, finding people in a grumpy mood. Plan a fun party for another time. Take it slow today.

Taurus

Communication planet Mercury squares off with Neptune, which could make for a confusing atmosphere. Your ruling planet Venus opposes Saturn, creating a serious tone for the day. It’s an important time to set and respect boundaries.

Gemini

Your ruling planet Mercury clashes with Neptune, which may find you feeling confused, especially when it comes to planning for the future. Darling Venus opposes taskmaster Saturn, making it a difficult day to discuss wants or ask for favors.

Cancer

Messenger planet Mercury squares off with Neptune, which may find you feeling mentally drained. Catch up on rest and save important conversations for another day. Sweet Venus opposes Saturn, and tension concerning money, security, or responsibility may be in the air.

Leo

Communication planet Mercury clashes with Neptune, creating a distracted or confusing energy. Love and money planet Venus opposes Saturn, and the mood isn’t as generous as one would like.

Virgo

Your ruling planet Mercury clashes with hazy Neptune, which may mean lazy communications. Venus faces off with Saturn, finding people in a grumpy mood. Don’t over-schedule yourself today!

Libra

The planet of the mind, Mercury, clashes with Neptune, possibly bringing forgetfulness or confusion. It may not be the easiest time to ask for a favor, as your ruling planet Venus opposes uptight Saturn.

Scorpio

Mercury clashes with Neptune, which could find you dealing with misunderstandings. Sweet Venus opposes serious Saturn, finding you setting important boundaries between your public and personal lives.

Sagittarius

Messenger planet Mercury clashes with hazy Neptune, which could find you dealing with confusing communications. Darling Venus opposes taskmaster Saturn, finding you having serious conversations about love and money.

Capricorn

Messenger planet Mercury clashes with Neptune, and you may feel mentally drained. Venus opposes your ruling planet Saturn, inspiring you to think about what you want to save for in the future.

Aquarius

Communication planet Mercury clashes with Neptune, which may bring misunderstandings. Venus opposes your ruling planet Saturn, finding you setting important boundaries in your relationships.

Pisces

Messenger planet Mercury clashes with your ruling planet Neptune, which may create a confusing atmosphere. Venus opposes Saturn—carve out time for yourself to rest and relax. The mood may be quite grumpy!

