Daily Horoscope: July 8, 2022

The moon enters water sign Scorpio at 1:14 AM. A battle is finished as the moon faces off with warrior Mars at 5:06 AM. Communication and understanding flow as the moon harmonizes with messenger planet Mercury at 1:31 PM.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

The moon enters a transformative sector of your chart that highlights how you are more sensitive to others’ needs and urges. The moon faces off with your planetary ruler Mars, which can have you taking finalizing financial actions.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

The moon in your chart’s relationship sector makes you more receptive and empathetic. The moon faces off with action planet Mars, and you’re seeing ways to balance passion and tenderness. Compromises are made, and resolutions are found.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

The moon enters your chart’s house of work and lifestyle, holding you accountable for tasks. The moon faces off with action planet Mars, and you’re wrapping up one of your jobs. The moon harmonizes with your planetary ruler Mercury and conversations about payments flow.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

The moon in fellow water sign Scorpio connects you to your romantic desires and urge to create. The moon harmonizes with Mercury, the planet of communication, and self-expression flows naturally and effortlessly.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

The moon moves into a very private, spiritual, and regenerative sector of your chart. You might want to start the weekend catching up on rest. The moon faces off with action planet Mars, and you’re called to balance hustling and stillness. Know when to call it a day.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

The moon moves into a busy and chatty sector of your chart, which can frame your inbox as the center of attention. Or maybe you’d rather find the right container for your feelings, like a journal, before sharing. The moon harmonizes with your planetary ruler Mercury, helping you feel understood.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

The moon enters a financial sector of your chart, which can bring up themes of self-esteem and money. The moon faces off with action planet Mars, making a request for your resources. Money is flowing as the moon harmonizes with Mercury.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

The moon in your sign puts you in touch with your body and the dynamic emotions that run through it. The moon faces off with your planetary ruler Mars, and you’re choosing your battles wisely. An interpersonal conflict is ending, and understanding is taking its place.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

You’re pondering life’s mysteries as the moon moves through a secretive and hidden sector of your chart. The moon faces off with action planet Mars, revealing a dutiful call to action and an urge to serve.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

You’re connecting to your dreams and ambitions as the moon moves through your chart’s house of objectives. The moon harmonizes with messenger Mercury, and conversations about the future of your relationships flow.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

You’re sensitive to your reputation as the moon moves through a very public and visible sector of your chart. There is a persistent drive to address home and family matters as the moon faces off with action planet Mars.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

You’re in the mood to explore and dream as the moon moves through a spiritual, intellectual sector of your chart. Debates heat up, and resolutions are understood as the moon faces off with Mars and harmonizes with Mercury.