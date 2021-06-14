Daily Horoscope: June 14, 2021

The moon in Leo clashes with wildcard Uranus at 3:27 PM, bringing surprises. We’re tasked with being our most responsible selves as the moon opposes Saturn at 3:28 PM. The rules are being rewritten as Saturn clashes with Uranus at 6:01 PM: The way things always used to be just doesn’t work anymore, and it’s time for change!

All times ET.

Aries

Saturn clashes with Uranus today, and you’re finding that if you want things to change, you need to set very firm boundaries in your social life. Certain people or groups can no longer access your time, energy, or resources.

Taurus

A huge shift in how you approach your career takes place as Saturn clashes with Uranus. Upgrades abound—the old ways doing things no longer work. You’re especially unpredictable today!

Gemini

A philosophical breakthrough takes place as Saturn clashes with Uranus. You’re figuring out what’s true for you, and this is a crucial time to connect with your inner voice. Learning to trust yourself is a major theme at this time.

Cancer

Big dreams you had may be morphing into a new vision as Saturn clashes with Uranus. The old way of going about things isn’t working any more, and you’re feeling changes take place in your social life especially.

Leo

Major changes are taking place in your relationships and career as Saturn and Uranus square off. They way things have always been done simply don’t work anymore, and you’re leveling up.

Virgo

As much as you love routine, the old way of doing things no longer works, and you’re ready for your day-to-day to undergo a massive change as Saturn clashes with Uranus. It’s a powerful time to transform your habits.

Libra

Things may never be the same as Saturn clashes with Uranus—and that’s a good thing! You’re ready to make serious changes, especially in your love life and creative endeavors, and you’re ready to partner with people in a new way.

Scorpio

The foundations of your world are shifting thanks to Saturn’s clash with Uranus, and while that may be stressful right now, the changes that take place will ultimately support you better in the long run.

Sagittarius

If you’ve been stuck in a rut, you’ll find things are dramatically shifting now as Saturn clashes with Uranus. A big change takes place in your daily routine, and the way you approach communication is evolving.

Capricorn

Your ruling planet Saturn clashes with Uranus today, finding you realizing that what used to make you feel safe and comfortable may now find you feeling restricted. You’re ready for a new approach to things, Capricorn!

Aquarius

Your two ruling planets, Saturn and Uranus, square off today, marking an important turning point in your life. You’re ready to take responsibility and create tremendous change that’ll restructure your whole life.

Pisces

Important conversations are taking place as Saturn clashes with Uranus. Old thinking patterns are transformed and agreements are reconsidered. A breakthrough takes place!

