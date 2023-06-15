Daily Horoscope: June 16, 2023

The moon in Gemini squares off with Saturn in Pisces at 11:20 AM, encouraging us to reflect on the challenges we’re facing and consider long-term solutions. Communication kicks up as the moon meets Mercury in Gemini at 3:12 PM. People may be in an affectionate mood as the moon aligns with Venus in Leo at 4:57 PM.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Communications slow down as the moon in Gemini squares off with Saturn in Pisces, but they pick right back up as the moon meets Mercury in Gemini! Use the time between to connect with your inner voice and explore your feelings. The moon connects with Venus in Leo, igniting romance! Creative inspiration abounds.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon in Gemini squares off with Saturn in Pisces and meets Mercury in Gemini, which may find you setting boundaries in your friendships and having discussions about money. The moon connects with your ruling planet Venus, now in Leo, inspiring a warm atmosphere at home and in your personal life!

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon in your sign, Gemini, squares off with Saturn in Pisces and meets Mercury, also in Gemini, which can find you making important decisions about your career or future goals, and perhaps getting something off your chest. The moon connects with Venus in Leo, which may bring a sweet message your way.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Things may move slower than usual as the moon in Gemini squares off with Saturn in Pisces, but you could use this time to slow down and check in with yourself emotionally, and catch up on rest. You can discover something significant about yourself as the moon meets Mercury in Gemini. The moon connects with Venus in Leo, which bodes well for building wealth or exchanging gifts.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon in Gemini squares off with Saturn in Pisces, which can find you contemplating serious questions about how you’ll fund your future goals. Exciting discussions take place as the moon meets Mercury in Gemini, and the moon connects with Venus in your sign, Leo, which could find you feeling quite popular!

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon in Gemini squares off with Saturn in Pisces, which could find you feeling especially irritated if others are slowing you down. Remember that everyone goes at their own pace, though if you feel like someone is disregarding their responsibilities, it’s valid to call attention to that. The moon meets Mercury in Gemini, which bodes well for discussions about your career. Your creativity shines as the moon connects with Venus in Leo.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Communication delays could take place as the moon in Gemini squares off with Saturn in Pisces, but big, exciting ideas are shared as the moon meets Mercury in Gemini. The moon connects with your ruling planet Venus in Leo, which can bode well for your social life and popularity!

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Expressing your feelings could feel fraught today as the moon in Gemini squares off with Saturn in Pisces, but a more open, chatty energy flows as the moon meets Mercury in Gemini. The moon connects with Venus in Leo, which could bring some attention, especially in your career.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon in Gemini squares off with Saturn in Pisces, which can find you discussing important boundaries with partners. The moon meets Mercury in Gemini, encouraging open and honest communication. The moon connects with Venus in Leo, creating an open-hearted atmosphere.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon in Gemini squares off with your ruling planet Saturn in Pisces, which can find conversations moving slowly, but the moon meets Mercury in Gemini, encouraging communication and finding you reorganizing your work desk. The moon connects with Venus in Leo, inspiring an easygoing atmosphere as you address everyday problems.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon in Gemini squares off with your ruling planet Saturn in Pisces, which could find you having a serious discussion about your needs and expectations. An exciting invitation may arrive as the moon meets Mercury in Gemini. The moon connects with Venus in Leo, which bodes well for your love life!

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon in Gemini squares off with Saturn in Pisces, which might find you setting important boundaries at home, and communications about your home, family, or personal life kick up as the moon meets Mercury in Gemini. The moon connects with Venus in Leo, encouraging you to indulge in a spa day. Make self care a bigger priority!