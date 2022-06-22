Daily Horoscope: June 23, 2022

The moon in Aries squares off with Pluto in Capricorn at 4:02 AM, which could find us sitting with complicated feelings. We might be craving change, but it’s important not to rush into things, jump to conclusions, or make unfounded accusations. Amazing transformations can take place at this time if we’re willing to let go of the past. The moon enters earth sign Taurus at 7:58 AM, encouraging us to slow down. The moon in Taurus loves food and fashion, so enjoy a delicious meal with someone you love, or have fun getting dressed up! The moon connects with the sun in Cancer at 12:12 PM, inspiring an easygoing and friendly atmosphere.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries

The moon in your sign, Aries, squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, which could find you making important changes, especially in relation to your career or life in the public eye. The moon enters Taurus later on, activating the financial sector of your chart.

Taurus

The moon enters your sign today, Taurus, encouraging you to focus on emotional and physical nourishment. The moon mingles with the sun in Cancer, which could bode especially well for your communications.

Gemini

The moon enters Taurus today, encouraging you to slow down and rest. The moon connects with the sun in tenacious Cancer, which can help you turn your big dreams into reality!

Cancer

Your focus may turn to your social life today as the moon enters Taurus. The moon mingles with the sun, which is currently in your sign, Cancer, finding you feeling especially popular! It’s a lovely time to reflect on your hopes and dreams for the future.

Leo

The moon enters Taurus today, bringing your focus to your career! The moon connects with your astrological ruler, the sun, which is currently in Cancer, finding you in an especially creative and imaginative mood.

Virgo

The moon enters fellow earth sign Taurus today, which could find you eager to make travel plans. Exciting social connections can form as the moon mingles with the sun in Cancer.

Libra

Intense conversations about your partnerships and personal life may take place as the moon in Aries squares off with the planet of the underworld, Pluto, in Capricorn today. Your focus turns to your bills and finances as the moon enters Taurus.

Scorpio

The moon in Aries squares off with your ruling planet Pluto, currently in Capricorn, which could bring an intense discussion—but a communication breakthrough can be found if old patterns are released! The moon enters your opposite sign Taurus, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart.

Sagittarius

The moon enters Taurus today, which could find you in an especially productive mood, especially as the moon connects with the sun in Cancer. This is an effective time for making adjustments and problem solving.

Capricorn

The moon enters fellow earth sign Taurus today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart! Exciting social connections and deep conversations with your partners can take place as the moon connects with the sun in your opposite sign Cancer.

Aquarius

You can discover something important about yourself as the moon in Aries squares off with power planet Pluto. It’s a powerful time to release old habits. The moon enters Taurus, which could also bring your focus to your home and family life.

Pisces

The moon enters Taurus today, illuminating the communication sector of your chart, and especially fun banter and flirtations can take place as the moon connects with the sun in fellow water sign Cancer.