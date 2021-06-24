Daily Horoscope: June 25, 2021

The moon in Capricorn makes a harmonious connection with Uranus at 7:04 AM, inspiring us to try something new. Neptune begins its retrograde at 3:21 PM, which may bring some confusion—take it slow, catch up on rest, and engage your creativity to make the best of the sensitive atmosphere. The moon connects with dreamy Neptune at 10:51 PM, encouraging us to tap into our intuitions.

All times ET.

Aries

The moon in Capricorn finds you in a grounded and practical mood as you reflect on your career goals and your life in public. Dreamy Neptune also begins its retrograde today, encouraging you to make time for daydreaming—and rest!

Taurus

Today, the moon in fellow earth sign Capricorn helps you get out of any ruts you’ve been stuck in. Neptune begins its retrograde, inspiring you to reflect on your hopes and dreams for the future.

Gemini

The moon in Capricorn encourages you to focus on finances today, especially complicated matters like debts and taxes. Neptune begins its retrograde, finding you reflecting on your wishes for your career.

Cancer

You’re focused on relationships today as the moon moves through Capricorn, and you’re all about the spiritual and intellectual connection you share with others as Neptune begins its retrograde. Other perspectives are inspiring you at this time.

Leo

The moon in Capricorn finds you busily tending to your daily chores, but Neptune begins its retrograde, inspiring you to take time off to decompress, too. Make time to reflect on boundaries, especially around money; things might be feeling unclear at this time.

Virgo

The moon in fellow earth sign Capricorn inspires a playful and creative energy today. A dreamy energy flows in your relationships as Neptune begins its retrograde. It’s a powerful time to connect with your partners on a spiritual level.

Libra

You’re reflecting on the past as the moon moves through Capricorn. Take time off your busy schedule as Neptune begins its retrograde, encouraging you to let your mind wander.

Scorpio

The moon in Capricorn encourages communication today. A dreamy energy also flows as Neptune begins its retrograde. The mood is especially sensitive, creative, and romantic.

Sagittarius

Money, your belongings, and your sense of security are on your mind as the moon moves through industrious Capricorn. Mystical Neptune also begins its retrograde, encouraging you to energetically cleanse your home.

Capricorn

The moon is in your sign today, Capricorn, encouraging you to reflect on your emotions. Your intuition and imagination get a boost as dreamy Neptune begins its retrograde.

Aquarius

The moon in Capricorn encourages you to slow down and rest today, Aquarius. Neptune begins its retrograde, finding you reflecting on themes like creativity, abundance, and manifestation.

Pisces

You’re focused on your social life today as the moon moves through Capricorn. Your ruling planet Neptune begins its retrograde, which may find you wanting more rest—and more romance! A magical mood flows, but take a light approach as confusion may also be in the air at this time.

