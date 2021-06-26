Daily Horoscope: June 27, 2021

Love and money planet Venus enters regal fire sign Leo at 12:27 AM, encouraging us to accept only the best! The moon in Aquarius opposes fiery Mars at 2:30 AM, which may find people in an argumentative mood, but we’re setting boundaries as the moon meets Saturn at 7:23 AM. The moon clashes with Uranus at 9:16 AM, bringing surprises. The moon connects with messenger Mercury at 3:08 PM, encouraging communication.

All times ET.

Aries

Sweet, sexy Venus enters fellow fire sign Leo today, boding well for love and creativity! This is a fantastic time to flirt with your crushes and enjoy the company of your lovers, and to party and make art!

Taurus

Your ruling planet Venus enters fire sign Leo, inspiring a warm energy in your home. It’s a lovely time to redecorate and entertain at home, safety precautions considered!

Gemini

Sweet Venus enters Leo, creating a lovely energy around communication! Love letters may come your way. It’s a great time to talk about what you want.

Cancer

Venus enters luxurious Leo today, lighting up the financial sector of your chart and boding well for building wealth and security. Treat yourself! It’s a fantastic time for gift giving.

Leo

Darling Venus enters your sign today, Leo, finding you feeling especially charming and attractive! It’s a wonderful time to make introductions. Easy energy flows as you connect with partners.

Virgo

Venus enters theatrical Leo today, but you, dear Virgo, will feel especially private when it comes to financial matters and your love life. You’re craving a secret getaway to relax and unwind!

Libra

It’s an exciting time in your social life as your ruling planet Venus enters Leo! It’s a great time to make friends and connect with your partners on an intellectual level.

Scorpio

Your popularity soars as Venus enters Leo! It’s a fantastic time to interact with the public. Career blessings may be on the way.

Sagittarius

Sweet Venus enters fellow fire sign Leo today, bringing good luck and an open-hearted atmosphere. Easy energy flows around communication! Messages of love may come from afar.

Capricorn

Financial luck or some gifts may be on the way as Venus enters Leo! It’s a fantastic time to settle issues regarding debts or taxes. It may be hard to talk about money in your partnerships, but Venus in Leo can help things go smoothly.

Aquarius

Darling Venus enters your opposite sign Leo today, bringing blessings to your relationships! It’s an easy time to connect with people. Romance and generosity flow!

Pisces

Venus enters Leo, bringing glamour to even the most mundane aspects of your day-to-day life! It’s a great time to edit your wardrobe and focus on loving your body.

