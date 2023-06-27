Daily Horoscope: June 28, 2023

The moon in Libra squares off with Pluto in Capricorn at 4:19 AM, stirring complicated feelings, and we’re doing a deep dive into our emotional wellbeing, questioning how things ended up this way and reflecting on what kind of changes to make as the moon enters Scorpio at 4:55 AM. The moon aligns with Mercury in Cancer at 11:32 AM, encouraging communication and intuitive connection.

The moon connects with the sun in Cancer at 5:49 PM, inspiring confidence and creativity. A supportive, focused energy flows as the moon connects with Saturn in Pisces at 6:07 PM, and grand gestures are made as the moon opposes Jupiter in Taurus at 9:29 PM. The sun aligns with Saturn at 9:43 PM, finding us focused on our responsibilities. This alignment promotes maturity and patience.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

You might be cutting ties with someone or something you’re ready to release from your life as the moon enters Scorpio. The sun in Cancer connects with Saturn in Pisces, which may find you setting important boundaries at home. A supportive energy flows in your personal life!

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon enters your opposite sign Scorpio, encouraging connection within your relationships, and the sun in Cancer connects with Saturn in Pisces, which bodes well for teamwork and discussing future plans.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

You can feel inspired to do a deep clean of your bedroom or workstation as the moon enters Scorpio. The sun in Cancer connects with Saturn in Pisces, which bodes well for building wealth and reaching your professional goals!

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon enters Scorpio, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules art, pleasure, and romance, plus the sun in your sign, Cancer, connects with Saturn in Pisces, finding you stepping into your power in some significant and special way.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon enters Scorpio, which can bring your focus to your home and personal life, and the sun in Cancer connects with Saturn in Pisces, inspiring a supportive atmosphere for processing your emotions.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon enters Scorpio, encouraging communication. Details may emerge and this is a potent time for research. You might be discussing future plans with your teammates and partners as the sun in Cancer connects with Saturn in Pisces.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon enters Scorpio, lighting up the financial sector of your chart, and you’re making great strides toward career success or solidifying a position of leadership as the sun in Cancer connects with Saturn in Pisces!

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon enters your sign, Scorpio, encouraging you to take a deep dive into your emotional needs. The sun in Cancer aligns with Saturn in Pisces, which can bode well for talking about your expectations with lovers or planning your next trip.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon enters Scorpio, encouraging you to slow down and rest. A supportive energy flows in your personal life as the sun in Cancer connects with Saturn in Pisces.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon enters Scorpio, which may bring your focus to your social life. The sun in Cancer connects with your ruling planet Saturn, in Pisces, boding well for making plans and commitments with partners in love or business.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Your attention can turn to your career as the moon enters Scorpio. The sun in Cancer connects with your ruling planet Saturn, in Pisces, which bodes well for discussing money!

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

You might be planning your next journey as the moon enters Scorpio. The sun in Cancer connects with Saturn in your sign, Pisces, which could find you getting serious with a crush or talking about your goals and expectations with a lover! You may also recommit to a creative pursuit.