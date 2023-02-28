Daily Horoscope: March 1, 2023

Plans can fall into place easily as the moon in Cancer connects with the sun in Pisces at 8:10 PM. The moon squares off with Venus in Aries at 9:50 PM, stirring up desire! Be careful not to over-indulge as the moon squares off with Jupiter in Aries at 10:04 PM. Grand gestures could be made.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon in Cancer connects with the sun in Pisces, inspiring an easygoing atmosphere—but your playfully competitive side may be in full force as the moon squares off with Venus and Jupiter, both in your sign, Aries!

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Inspiring discussions and meaningful social connections can take place as the moon in Cancer connects with the sun in Pisces. The moon squares off with your ruling planet Venus, and with Jupiter, both in Aries, which may kick up an exciting discussion.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Career advancement or financial reward could be a theme today as the moon in Cancer connects with the sun in Pisces! The moon also squares off with Venus and Jupiter, both in Aries, which may bust any boredom you’ve been feeling, especially in your social life.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon in your sign, Cancer, connects with the sun in Pisces, inspiring an uplifting and adventurous atmosphere. Exciting opportunities could arrive! The moon squares off with Venus and Jupiter, both in Aries, which can find you making an exciting decision about your career.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Emotional healing flows as the moon in Cancer connects with the sun in Pisces. The moon also squares off with Venus and Jupiter, both in fellow fire sign Aries, which can find you embarking on a big adventure. You may be seeking a break from your usual routine.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Communication flows easily as the moon in Cancer connects with the sun in Pisces. The moon squares off with Venus and Jupiter, both in Aries, which can stir up excitement in your social life! Intriguing alliances may form.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon in Cancer connects with the sun in Pisces, which can bode especially well for your career and productivity. Exciting connections may form as the moon squares off with Venus and Jupiter, both in Aries. A dynamic shift could take place in your relationships.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Fun and inspiration abound as the moon in Cancer connects with the sun in Pisces. Romance is in the air and a creative breakthrough may arrive! An exciting change in your routine could also take place as the moon squares off with Venus and Jupiter, both in Aries.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Powerful emotional release can take place today as the moon in Cancer connects with the sun in Pisces The moon also squares off with Venus and Jupiter, both in fellow fire sign Aries, inspiring romance and creativity!

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon in Cancer connects with the sun in Pisces, which can inspire a gentle, loving atmosphere in your relationships and communication in general. The moon squares off with Venus and Jupiter, both in Aries, which could find you sprucing up your home or reconnecting with the past.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Material abundance flows as the moon in Cancer connects with the sun in Pisces! Exciting news may arrive as the moon squares off with Venus and Jupiter, both in Aries. Your risk-taking, experimental side can really shine today!

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon in Cancer connects with the sun in your sign, Pisces, inspiring a warm, loving atmosphere! Creative blocks can be busted. The moon also squares off with Venus and Jupiter, both in Aries, which could find you giving or receiving an exciting gift.