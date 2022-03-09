Daily Horoscope: March 10, 2022

The moon in Gemini squares off with the sun in Pisces at 5:45 AM, which can inspire us to consider a new course of action or make some changes. The moon makes a harmonious connection with Saturn in Aquarius at 5:48 AM, inspiring a supportive atmosphere as we set boundaries and tend to our responsibilities. The moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces at 10:23 AM, encouraging us to find ways to stay grounded and avoid getting swept up by fantasies or fallacies.

Aries

The moon in Gemini makes a solid connection with taskmaster Saturn in Aquarius, which might find you firming up future plans. You may connect with a mentor today.

Taurus

The moon in Gemini lights up the financial sector of your chart today, and connects with taskmaster Saturn in Aquarius, finding you focused on your career and your responsibilities.

Gemini

The moon is in your sign today, Gemini, so make time to connect with your feelings. You may be solidifying travel or education plans as the moon connects with serious Saturn in Aquarius.

Cancer

Take time to rest as the moon moves through Gemini. The moon squares off with mystical Neptune in Pisces, which may find you in a daydreamy mood…just don’t let your imagination run away from you!

Leo

The moon in Gemini lights up the friendship sector of your chart, inspiring you to network and share ideas. A solid partnership or agreement can form as the moon mingles with Saturn in Aquarius.

Virgo

The moon is in Gemini today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation, and you’re in an especially productive mood as the moon mingles with taskmaster Saturn in Aquarius.

Libra

The moon and Saturn are both in other air signs, Gemini and Aquarius respectively, and they make a harmonious connection today, boding well for a supportive, productive atmosphere!

Scorpio

The moon in Gemini can find you focused on finances today, especially themes like debts and taxes. You may feel unsure about what you want to invest in as the moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces: Take it slow, don’t rush decisions!

Sagittarius

The moon is in your opposite sign Gemini today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart! The moon mingles with Saturn in Aquarius, bringing a solid energy for making agreements.

Capricorn

The moon in Gemini finds you busy getting organized, and it makes a helpful connection with your ruling planet Saturn, currently in Aquarius, which may bode well for money, security, or productivity!

Aquarius

The moon is in fellow air sign Gemini today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart, inspiring a fun, playful atmosphere! The moon mingles with Saturn, which is in your sign, encouraging you to set boundaries. Keep your spending in check as the moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces.

Pisces

The moon in Gemini lights up the home and family sector of your chart and makes a helpful connection with Saturn in Aquarius, encouraging you to set boundaries. The moon squares off with your ruling planet Neptune, which is in your sign, possibly stirring up confusing emotions: Work with the energy by expressing yourself creatively and being honest with yourself about your feelings!