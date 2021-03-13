Daily Horoscope: March 14, 2021

The moon in Aries makes a helpful connection with action planet Mars at 7:28 AM, inspiring a peppy attitude! The moon and Saturn make a harmonious connection at 2:58 PM, helping us stand firm in our boundaries.

Aries

The moon is in your sign today, Aries! This is a wonderful time to reconnect with your emotions and set your intentions for how you want things to be moving forward.

Taurus

The moon in Aries encourages you to slow down and get some rest. It’s a wonderful day to catch up on quality time with yourself!

Gemini

The moon in fire sign Aries ignites the friendship sector of your chart, making this an exciting day to network! A solid energy flows around sharing ideas.

Cancer

The moon in Aries illuminates the career sector of your chart today, perhaps bringing some recognition or reward, and finding you contemplating what you want to do next, professionally.

Leo

The moon in fellow fire sign Aries finds you in an adventurous mood today! It’s a fantastic time to network and connect with your partners; a solid energy flows around setting goals and commitments.

Virgo

The moon in fire sign Aries encourages you to be brave and release the past. Helpful energy flows around making something metaphorically shaky more solid as the moon connects with the planet of structure, Saturn.

Libra

The moon is in your opposite sign Aries today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart! Solid energy flows around discussing desires and limits as the moon connects with fiery Mars and structured Saturn.

Scorpio

The moon in Aries finds you in a busy, problem solving mood today! It’s a great time to spruce things up at home: Fix something that’s been wobbly, get rid of items you don’t need, and connect with your elders.

Sagittarius

The moon is in fellow fire sign Aries today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart! There’s an energizing, bright energy around connection. It’s a wonderful day for solid communication.

Capricorn

Your focus is on home and family life today as the moon moves through Aries. The moon connects with your ruling planet Saturn, which bodes well for issues regarding money and security.

Aquarius

The moon in Aries lights up the communication sector of your chart! It’s a productive, solid day for connection as the moon makes harmonious contacts with action planet Mars and your ruling planet Saturn.

Pisces

Your focus is on wealth and security today as the moon moves through Aries! It’s a solid day to organize issues at home as the moon connects with productive Mars.

