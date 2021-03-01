Daily Horoscope: March 2, 2021

The moon in gentle Libra clashes with Pluto, the lord of the underworld, at 9:09 AM, creating a tense atmosphere. Embracing change is the best way to work with today’s energy. The moon enters the sign of rebirth, Scorpio, at 3:38 PM.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Aries

Power struggles at work and in your relationships flare up today, and it’s time to make a decision about what you want to let go of. The moon enters Scorpio, finding you addressing issues concerning debts and taxes.

Taurus

Scheduling issues are especially frustrating today: Take it slow and keep your plans flexible. The moon enters your opposite sign Scorpio, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart and encouraging you to learn more about your partner’s point of view.

Gemini

Deep emotions can’t be ignored today as the moon in fellow air sign Libra clashes with the lord of the underworld, Pluto. The moon enters Scorpio, too, encouraging you rethink your habits and schedule.

Cancer

Changes take place at home and in your relationships today, and powerful emotions surface. You’re in a romantic mood as the moon enters fellow water sign Scorpio! Creativity flows.

Leo

Difficult conversations are had as the moon in diplomatic Libra clashes with the planet of rebirth, Pluto. The moon enters private water sign Scorpio, bringing your focus to home and family.

Virgo

You’re making important but difficult decisions today, Virgo! The moon enters Scorpio, finding your wit especially sharp as it illuminates the communication sector of your chart.

Libra

Important changes concerning home and family take place today. Your focus also turns to finances and security as the moon enters Scorpio. As much as you love to be helpful to everyone, dear Libra, this is an important time to set boundaries.

Scorpio

Difficult conversations take place today, and it’s important for you to be a good listener and not jump to conclusions. The moon enters your sign, Scorpio, encouraging you to reflect on your needs.

Sagittarius

Some dreams might be dashed as you contend with the reality of your situation, but that doesn’t mean a new plan can’t be born! The moon enters Scorpio, the sign of rebirth, and new things are brewing. Give yourself time to rest first, Sagittarius.

Capricorn

Tension concerning your career or public life takes place today as the moon in Libra clashes with power planet Pluto, but the energy shifts as the moon enters Scorpio, illuminating the friendship sector and encouraging you to connect with likeminded people.

Aquarius

The moon in fellow air sign Libra clashes with the lord of the underworld, Pluto, creating some tension. It’s important that you don’t get swept up by paranoia today. Your attention turns to your career as the moon enters Scorpio.

Pisces

Tension is in the air as the moon in Libra clashes with Pluto. It’s an important moment for closure. But new adventures and opportunities are on the way as the moon enters fellow water sign Scorpio.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.