Daily Horoscope: March 23, 2023

Pluto leaves one zodiac sign for another today, which is a rare event! Pluto enters Aquarius at 8:13 AM, marking the start of a new astrological era. The way we approach technology, the internet, and our communities can undergo a remarkable change over the coming two decades.

The moon in Aries connects with Mars in Gemini at 1:13 PM, inspiring confidence, and the moon enters Taurus at 2:42 PM, encouraging us to connect with our body and surroundings. Taurus has a reputation for being stubborn, but we may be challenged to let go of old patterns as the moon squares off with Pluto at 2:42 PM. The moon connects with Saturn in Pisces at 5:57 PM, urging us to set boundaries.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Pluto enters Aquarius today, which can find you engaging with your friends and community in a whole new way. New hobbies and dreams for your future are explored in the coming years. The moon enters Taurus, finding you focused on themes relating to money, security, or comfort.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Your career can undergo a major shift in the coming years as Pluto enters Aquarius. You could be exploring a new occupation, or staying in the same line of work and taking on new positions of power! The moon enters your sign, Taurus, encouraging you to connect with your feelings and focus on self care.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Pluto enters fellow air sign Aquarius today, which may find you embarking on a life changing journey. Your worldview can undergo a radical change in the coming years. The moon enters Taurus, encouraging you to catch up on rest and quality time alone.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Pluto enters Aquarius today, and a totally new relationship with money and power unfolds in the coming years. The moon enters Taurus, which may find you connecting with friends or exploring a new social circle or hobby.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Pluto enters Aquarius, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart. The types of relationships you’re in or the sorts of people you’re attracted to can undergo serious change. The partnerships you’re already in could deepen in profound ways, or you might choose to say goodbye. The moon enters Taurus, too, bringing your focus to your career.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Pluto enters Aquarius, which could mean that your schedule and day-to-day environment undergo a huge shift over the coming years. This can be a powerful time to break an old habit. The moon enters Taurus, perhaps finding you planning a trip abroad or getting ahead in your studies.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Pluto enters fellow air sign Aquarius today, marking the start of a transformative period in your love life and creative endeavors. Passion and power may be big themes for you over the coming years. The moon enters Taurus, finding you focused on finances, perhaps reorganizing your bills or discussing money with partners.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Big changes in your home, family, or personal life may take place in the coming years thanks to Pluto entering Aquarius! You could be reconnecting with—and letting go of—the past in powerful ways. The moon enters your opposite sign Taurus, encouraging connection and collaboration.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Pluto enters Aquarius, activating the communication sector of your chart: Your intellectual interests and the way you talk about things may undergo a big change over the next few years. Your local neighborhood might see some changes, too! The moon enters Taurus, inspiring a focused, productive atmosphere.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Pluto enters Aquarius, activating the sector of your chart that rules wealth, comfort, and security. You may be taking a radically new approach to these themes in the coming years. The moon enters fellow earth sign Taurus, finding you having a creative breakthrough, or inspiring romance.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Pluto enters your sign today, Aquarius, which can find you beginning an incredible, transformative journey in life. Profound inner change may take place. You could be stepping into new positions of power. You might be letting go of the past in a significant way. The moon enters Taurus, bringing your focus to home and family life.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Pluto enters Aquarius, and you may be developing an even stronger connection with your inner voice than you already have, Pisces. Spirituality can be a huge theme for you during this period. Profound inner change may take place. The moon enters Taurus today, too, encouraging communication.