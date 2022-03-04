Daily Horoscope: March 5, 2022

You may be in a focused, serious mood as the moon in Aries connects with Saturn in Aquarius at 6:56 AM, but a happy, open-hearted energy flows as the sun meets lucky Jupiter in Pisces at 9:06 AM! There’s an atmosphere of expansion, adventure, and possibility. The moon connects with Mercury in Aquarius at 2:49 PM, encouraging communication. The moon squares off with Pluto in Capricorn at 11:02 PM, which could find us sitting with intense emotions…

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries

It’s a powerful time to connect with your inner voice as the sun meets Jupiter in Pisces! Also, make space to escape your daily routine and do something that’s just for you—indulge in fantasy and adventure!

Taurus

It’s a wonderful moment to network and meet new friends as the sun meets lucky Jupiter in Pisces! Your social circle may be expanding in an exciting way at this time.

Gemini

An exciting new journey may begin in your career or life in public today as the sun meets Jupiter in Pisces! Exciting opportunities can arrive. A great achievement could be made.

Cancer

The sun meets Jupiter in fellow water sign Pisces today, inspiring an adventurous energy! Opportunity abounds. You may be embarking on a journey, it’s an exciting time to travel, study, or even publish your ideas.

Leo

Your astrological ruler, the sun, meets lucky Jupiter in Pisces today, which may find you connecting with someone eager to invest in you! Just keep your spending in check—Jupiter can overindulge!

Virgo

The sun meets lucky Jupiter in your opposite sign Pisces today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart and inspiring an optimistic, happy-go-lucky atmosphere! This is a lovely moment for connection.

Libra

The sun meets Jupiter in Pisces, which may bring exciting opportunities your way. Just don’t overbook yourself, dear Libra! Create more space in your schedule to rest and relax.

Scorpio

The sun meets lucky Jupiter in fellow water sign Pisces today, inspiring optimism, fun, and adventure! An exciting new beginning takes place in your love life. Creativity abounds…

Sagittarius

Things may be expanding in your home or family life as the sun meets your ruling planet Jupiter in Pisces today. Perhaps you’re moving or reorganizing your space, or maybe you’re gaining a new perspective that creates a sense of growth within you!

Capricorn

A big conversation can take place today as the sun meets Jupiter in Pisces. The mood is optimistic and open-minded. New opportunities may arrive!

Aquarius

This can be a very powerful time to grow your wealth and resources as the sun and lucky Jupiter meet in Pisces! This is an opportunity to rethink your budget—just keep your spending in check, as Jupiter can inspire overindulgence!

Pisces

The sun meets your ruling planet Jupiter in your sign today, Pisces! This can be a tremendous period for growth in your life. As you change as a person, so do your relationships. You may have outgrown old patterns or partnerships, but incredible opportunities are on the way!