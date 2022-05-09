Daily Horoscope: May 10, 2022

The moon in Virgo squares off with Mercury in Gemini at 4:10 AM, inspiring a chatty atmosphere. Mercury begins its retrograde in Gemini at 7:47 AM, which could find us revisiting conversations, rethinking plans, slowing down, or perhaps dealing with miscommunications. A great shift in energy arrives as Jupiter enters fire sign Aries at 7:22 PM! Jupiter is the planet of opportunity, and in Aries, we’re feeling especially intrepid! The moon makes a helpful connection with brilliant Uranus in Taurus, inspiring us to experiment.

Aries

You might be revisiting messages that have been sitting in your inbox or reviewing paperwork as Mercury retrograde begins in Gemini. Lucky Jupiter enters your sign, marking the start of an exciting period of expansion for you, dear Aries!

Taurus

You may be reorganizing your budget as Mercury retrograde begins in Gemini. The planet of expansion, Jupiter, enters Aries, encouraging you to catch up on quality rest and relaxation.

Gemini

Your ruling planet Mercury begins its retrograde in your sign today, Gemini, which may can you revisiting conversations and rethinking plans. Jupiter enters Aries, expanding your social circle!

Cancer

You may find yourself feeling forgetful or tired as Mercury retrograde begins in Gemini, but the planet of growth, Jupiter, also enters Aries, activating the sector of your chart that rules your career, finding you making exciting achievements over the coming months!

Leo

Mercury retrograde begins in Gemini, which may find you connecting with old friends. An exciting adventure abroad or great strides toward your educational goals can take place as Jupiter enters fellow fire sign Aries.

Virgo

Your ruling planet Mercury begins its retrograde in Gemini today, which could find you revising plans at work. People may be especially eager to invest in you as Jupiter enters Aries. Be wise about your budget!

Libra

Communication planet Mercury begins its retrograde in fellow air sign Gemini today, which may find you reorganizing travel, education, or publishing plans. Jupiter enters your opposite sign Aries, finding your relationships expanding in exciting ways over the coming months.

Scorpio

Mercury retrograde begins in Gemini, which may find you reorganizing your finances, and Jupiter enters Aries, bringing plenty of gigs and opportunities your way—just be careful not to over-schedule yourself!

Sagittarius

Mercury retrograde begins in your opposite sign Gemini, which may find you running into people from your past! Your ruling planet Jupiter enters fellow fire sign Aries, inspiring a swell of romance and creative inspiration!

Capricorn

Mercury retrograde begins in Gemini, which may find you reorganizing your schedule, and the planet of growth, Jupiter, enters Aries, bringing expansion to your home and living situation, or your family life, in some way.

Aquarius

Mercury begins its retrograde in fellow air sign Gemini, which may bring misunderstandings and delays—but it could also be a good time to slow down, revisit a creative project, or simply enjoy being in the moment. Jupiter enters Aries, finding you discussing big, exciting ideas!

Pisces

Messenger planet Mercury begins its retrograde in Gemini, which may find you revising a conversation about your living situation or reconnecting with your past or family. Your ruling planet Jupiter enters Aries, perhaps bringing some riches your way! Smart decisions about managing your wealth may be an important theme at this time.