Daily Horoscope: May 21, 2022

The moon in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus at 8:16 AM, which could bring some surprises! We can discover a new perspective as Mercury meets the sun in Gemini while on its retrograde journey at 3:18 PM. An affectionate energy flows as the moon connects with sweet Venus in Aries at 10:40 PM.

All times ET.

Aries

A conversation or some paperwork may be revisited as the sun meets Mercury retrograde in Gemini, and you could gain a new perspective that changes your mind!

Taurus

Conversations about money, security, or comfort may be revisited today as the sun meets Mercury retrograde in Gemini, and a new realization about these themes can arise.

Gemini

The sun meets your ruling planet Mercury, currently retrograde, in your sign today, which can find you having an important realization about yourself! A shift in thinking or communication could take place.

Cancer

Cancers are famously intuitive, and you could be learning some especially intriguing things by connecting with your inner voice today, thanks to the sun meeting Mercury retrograde in Gemini.

Leo

You could find yourself reconnecting with old friends as your astrological ruler, the sun, meets Mercury retrograde in Gemini. An old wish can be understood from a new point of view.

Virgo

The sun meets your ruling planet Mercury, which is currently retrograde in Gemini, finding you revisiting an important conversation about your career. A breakthrough in understanding can take place.

Libra

A philosophical breakthrough can take place as the sun meets Mercury retrograde in Gemini. A new translation or understanding of an idea may alter your worldview.

Scorpio

The sun meets Mercury retrograde in Gemini, which may find you having an important realization about money and relationships. A new perspective could change your approach.

Sagittarius

You and a partner might revisit a conversation as the sun meets Mercury retrograde in Gemini today. You may run into an old friend; a new perspective could be shared.

Capricorn

The sun meets Mercury retrograde in Gemini, which can find you reorganizing your schedule or rethinking your approach to productivity. You may decide to pick up an old project.

Aquarius

You may run into old friends as the sun meets Mercury retrograde in Gemini today. A lost love letter could resurface, a creative breakthrough can take place, or an old passion revisited.

Pisces

The sun meets Mercury retrograde in Gemini, which can find you understanding your past in a new way, or having an important realization about your home and family life.