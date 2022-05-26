Daily Horoscope: May 27, 2022

The moon enters earth sign Taurus at 2:22 AM, bringing creativity and sensuality, and encouraging us to go at our own pace. Sweet Venus in Aries squares off with power planet Pluto in Capricorn at 2:20 AM, which could stir up complicated emotions like greed or jealousy, or perhaps find us connecting with partners on a deep, passionate level. Power dynamics are highlighted at this time; if you’re struggling in a relationship, calling on help from a third party could be useful.

All times ET.

Aries

Your focus turns to finances as the moon enters Taurus. Venus, currently in your sign, squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, which could find you making an important decision about your career.

Taurus

The moon enters your sign today, Taurus! Make time to sit with your emotions. Your ruling planet Venus, currently in Aries, squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, which can find you rethinking what’s important to you.

Gemini

The moon enters Taurus, encouraging you to slow down and rest. Venus in Aries squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, which can find you managing tensions in your social life.

Cancer

The moon enters Taurus today, finding you focused on your social life. Venus in Aries squares off with Pluto in your opposite sign Capricorn, which could mean reflecting on power dynamics in your partnerships.

Leo

Your focus turns to your career today as the moon enters Taurus. A big change in your routine can take place as Venus in fellow fire sign Aries squares off with Pluto in Capricorn.

Virgo

The moon enters fellow earth sign Taurus, which can find you eager to step out of your usual routine. Venus in Aries squares off with Pluto in Capricorn: This can be a hugely passionate time in your relationships, though difficult feelings might surface. Patience is key, as is setting firm boundaries.

Libra

The moon enters Taurus, which can find you focused on financial matters. Setting boundaries is a focus today as your ruling planet Venus, currently in Aries, squares off with Pluto in Capricorn: Tension may arise at home or in your personal life; people are feeling sensitive at this time.

Scorpio

The moon enters your opposite sign Taurus today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart. Intense conversations can take place as Venus in Aries squares off with your ruling planet Pluto in Capricorn.

Sagittarius

The moon enters Taurus, which can find you in a productive mood—but tension concerning money or values may be stirred as Venus in Aries squares off with Pluto in Capricorn.

Capricorn

The moon enters fellow earth sign Taurus today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart. Intense emotions can arise as Venus in Aries squares off with Pluto in Capricorn. You may be ready to make an important change.

Aquarius

Your focus is on home and family today as the moon enters Taurus. Venus in Aries squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, which can find you having an intense conversation. A new perspective may shift your thinking.

Pisces

The moon enters Taurus today, illuminating the communication sector of your chart. Venus in Aries squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, and you’re making important decisions about your finances and future.