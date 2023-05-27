Daily Horoscope: May 28, 2023

The sun in Gemini squares off with Saturn in Pisces at 6:46 AM, which might find some people in a grumpy mood, and find others focused on hard work. This could be a good time to reflect on themes like limits and boundaries. The moon in Virgo connects with Uranus in Taurus at 3:12 PM, encouraging experimentation, and people can be more friendly as the moon mingles with Venus in Cancer at 8:19 PM.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Gemini season can be a busy time of year for Aries: The scene in your local neighborhood could be picking up in some exciting way, communication can be a big focus, and you may also be tackling paperwork. Today, the sun squares off with Saturn in Pisces, encouraging you to approach communication with seriousness, and to set boundaries around your availability.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The sun in Gemini squares off with Saturn in Pisces today, which could find you seriously considering the cost of meeting your goals. You may be rethinking who you want to align with, and how you want to invest your time, energy, and money.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The sun in your sign, Gemini, squares off with Saturn in Pisces, which could find you focused on your career, responsibilities, and life in public. An important decision about how you spend your time may be made.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The sun in Gemini squares off with Saturn in fellow water sign Pisces, which could find you setting important boundaries around communication. The moon in Virgo mingles with Venus in your sign, Cancer, helping conversations move along easily.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The sun in Gemini clashes with Saturn in Pisces, which can find you making important decisions about which groups and communities you associate with. The moon in Virgo mingles with Uranus in Taurus, bringing unexpected support your way.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The sun in Gemini can find you focused on work, and as the sun squares off with Saturn in Pisces, you may have to set boundaries with people in your life as you move toward your career goals. The moon is in your sign, Virgo, also encouraging you to focus on self care.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The sun in fellow air sign Gemini squares off with Saturn in Pisces, which may find you reorganizing your schedule and setting firm limits around your availability. The moon in Virgo mingles with your ruling planet Venus in Cancer, which can bode well for your career.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The sun in Gemini squares off with Saturn in Pisces, and themes like intimacy, wealth, and trust are on your mind. While this alignment may find you in a serious mood, the moon in Virgo mingles with Venus in Cancer, which can also inspire a fun atmosphere in your social life!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The sun in your opposite sign Gemini clashes with Saturn in Pisces, which could find you setting important boundaries at home. The moon in Virgo aligns with Uranus in Taurus, perhaps bringing an exciting development in your career or daily routine.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The sun in Gemini squares off with your ruling planet Saturn in Pisces, which may find you setting important boundaries around your communication and availability. The moon in fellow earth sign Virgo mingles with Venus in Cancer, which can bode well for your love life!

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The sun in Gemini squares off with your ruling planet Saturn in Pisces, which could find you making important decisions about your budget and spending. The moon in Virgo aligns with your other ruling planet Uranus in Taurus, and you may be shaking things up at home in an exciting way.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The sun in Gemini clashes with Saturn in your sign, Pisces, possibly finding you setting important boundaries at home. The moon in Virgo lights up the relationship sector of your chart and mingles with Venus in Cancer, which can inspire a sweet, romantic atmosphere!