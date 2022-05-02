Daily Horoscope: May 3, 2022

The moon is in intellectual air sign Gemini: Look out for disagreements as it clashes with action planet Mars at 10:41 AM—people are willing to get their point across, and there are a lot of points to make! The planet of philosophy, Jupiter, connects with power planet Pluto at 6:33 PM, which only happens only twice per decade. There is a remarkable amount of grace available to float out of patterns that we feel stuck in. It can be a transformative time for individuals and culture as a whole.

All times ET.

Aries

The moon in your chart’s communication sector clashes with your planetary ruler, Mars, and you may feel like you need to defend your ideas. Jupiter connects with Pluto and you are open to new forms of power. You’re becoming more open-minded now that you know some secrets.

Taurus

You’re motivated to invest in your dreams as the moon in your chart’s house of personal resources clashes with action planet Mars. Jupiter gently connects with Pluto, opening your mind to new possibilities and beliefs. You’re able to recognize the ways that you’ve been complicit in certain patterns of thought, and letting go of beliefs that you don’t want to take into the future with you.

Gemini

The moon in your sign connects you to your true desires and feelings. The moon clashes with Mars and you might be feeling testy, or like you need to do something about these feelings! There is a lucky opportunity to receive funding or material support as Jupiter connects with Pluto—there’s no harm in asking for help.

Cancer

You’re connecting to things that normally fly under the radar as the moon moves through a mysterious, secretive sector of your chart. The moon clashes with Mars, which screams supernatural activity. Trust and intimacy grow as Jupiter connects with power planet Pluto, encouraging you to believe in your partners on a deeper, soul level.

Leo

You’re on a roll as the moon moves through your chart’s house of objectives and goals. Jupiter, the planet of growth, connects with power planet Pluto, giving you the opportunity to transform your financial situation and build something beyond what already exists.

Virgo

You’re sensitive to how you’re being perceived as the moon moves through your chart’s house of reputation. The moon clashes with Mars, which can motivate you to change some things about your public persona. Jupiter gently connects with Pluto and deep romantic bonds are felt. There’s a pathway to freedom from any destructive patterns you may encounter.

Libra

The moon in fellow air sign Gemini puts you in the mood to explore. The moon clashes with Mars and you’re eager to change your lifestyle to better fit your beliefs. Jupiter connects with Pluto, giving you a more holistic understanding of your psychology on a practical level.

Scorpio

Look out for feelings of FOMO or jealousy as the moon moves through a sensitive sector of your chart. The moon clashes with your planetary ruler, Mars, and you’re willing to act on assumptions. Jupiter gently connects with Pluto and you can grow out of destructive thought patterns and liberate yourself from your inner critic.

Sagittarius

You’re in tune with your partners as the moon moves through your chart’s house of relationships. The moon clashes with Mars and you’re changing your understanding of relationships. Jupiter gently connects with power planet Pluto, presenting a juicy opportunity to invest in your home and family in a way that is life changing.

Capricorn

You’re in a flow state as the moon moves through your chart’s house of routine and ritual. The moon clashes with Mars and you have to answer to some changes in the schedule. Jupiter connect with Pluto and you’re able to see beyond your flesh and being in a way that opens you up to new ways of being yourself.

Aquarius

You’re in a creative and social mood as the moon moves through fellow air sign Gemini. The moon clashes with Mars and you’re ready to generate something sexy and fun. Jupiter connects with power planet Pluto, showing you easy and liberating ways to break through buried secrets.

Pisces

You’re in the mood to rest and chill as the moon moves through your chart’s domestic sector. The moon clashes with Mars and you’re taking the initiative to make something happen at home. Jupiter connects with power planet Pluto and you’re seeing beyond what you even thought was possible in this lifetime. Your power knows no bounds.