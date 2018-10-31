Daily Horoscope: November 1, 2018

The moon in fire sign Leo opposes action planet Mars at 11:22 AM, stirring up a confrontational energy. This evening, watch out for over-the-top behavior as the moon squares off with Jupiter at 11:25 PM.



All times EST.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon is in Leo today, finding you focused on your career, even though stress at home is pulling your attention to your personal life this morning. You’re expanding in magnificent ways this evening, Scorpio.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon is in fellow fire sign Leo today, Sagittarius, finding you in an adventurous mood. A confrontation comes this morning, but unexpected opportunities arrive later on.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon in Leo finds you in an intense mood today. Some would even say you’re feeling dramatic! However, you and I both know you always keep both feet on the ground. Important shifts are made today.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Focus is on your relationships today, Aquarius, as the moon in Leo lights up the partnership sector of your chart. Be mindful of a confrontation this morning. Big feelings surface tonight.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon in Leo encourages you to focus on getting your work done, even though quite a few distractions come your way this morning. Try not to overbook yourself. Keep things flexible, as a surprise adventure may come your way tonight.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon is in fellow fire sign Leo today, Aries, finding you in a romantic mood and eager to express yourself creatively. Drama flares up this morning, and tonight, big emotions are shared.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Striking a better balance between your work and home life is crucial today. Big emotions in your relationships swell up this evening, Taurus.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon in Leo lights up the communication sector of your chart today, Gemini, and while some frustrating conversations may come early on, an optimistic and productive atmosphere will arrive tonight— just don’t overbook yourself!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon is in luxurious Leo today, Cancer, lighting up the financial sector of your chart. A confrontation about cash may come this morning, but a more abundant energy flows tonight.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon is in your sign today, Leo, encouraging you to nourish yourself! Tension in your relationships arrives this morning, and big emotions come up tonight. Moderation is the key to success today.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Take it easy today, Virgo! The moon in Leo encourages you to get rest, even though there’s some tension this morning that you must attend to. Big conversations come tonight.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon in Leo lights up the sector of your chart that rules your social life today, inspiring you to network. Drama pops up in your love life, but the energy may also manifest as a big boost in passion.

