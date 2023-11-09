Daily Horoscope: November 10, 2023

We might feel like free and easy wanderers as Mercury enters Sagittarius at 1:25 AM. Ideas spread quickly and we might jump to conclusions or gloss over details in favor of big picture thinking. Vision boards and hot takes are more attractive as we try to fit in as much experience and stimulation as we can into each and every moment! Communication might need to slow down and get more organized before we’re able to understand each other clearly as Mercury clashes with Saturn in Pisces at 10:07 AM.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Mercury enters Sagittarius and clashes with Pisces, signaling that your values are undergoing some shapeshifting as a different cultural lens influences your perspective. You might be thinking about currency and sustainability in a new way.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

You might have some ideas about how to invest in yourself as Mercury enters Sagittarius and clashes with Saturn in Pisces. Saturn signals there might be some pessimist or person in your social circle that isn’t able to intuit your projections, making it wise to maintain healthy boundaries now. Perhaps hear out advice from those you respect, but remember to consider the whole picture and trust yourself.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Heated debates might unfold within your partnerships as Mercury enters Sagittarius and clashes with Saturn in Pisces. Fast conversations and quick assumptions could lead to power struggles before you or the other person realizes, making it prudent for a slowdown in communication. There can be a lot of unknowns at play, stirring anxiety or hubris; it’s easier to find your way through the dark when you hold hands.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Mercury enters Sagittarius and you might feel inspired to think bigger and pursue grander goals at work or implement a more dynamic daily routine to put you on the path to success. Mercury’s clash with Saturn in Pisces encourages you to be thorough and forward-thinking about your plans. Make adjustments that are actually sustainable and think about what you have the capacity to maintain over longer stretches of time.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

A passionate interest could become so much more, rooting into and expanding your life’s path as Mercury enters Sagittarius. You might run into some obstacles, such as how to invest more time, energy, or financial resources into your passion, as Mercury clashes with Saturn. Perhaps you’ll inspire someone to invest in or sponsor you!

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Your mind is somewhere else as Mercury enters Sagittarius. Perhaps distant travel is in the works! A clash in perspectives could lead to some heel-digging within your inner circle, particularly within your interpersonal relationships and family as Mercury squares off with Saturn in Pisces. Idealistic views may need to become a bit more grounded on both sides.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Some reorganization in your schedule may need to take place as Mercury enters Sagittarius and clashes with Saturn in Pisces. Your routines and work might not be going according to plan now (transportation delays or lost items could require some improvisation); it would be wise to put some insurance measures in place and leave space open in your agenda to have a bit of cushion with deadlines or appointments.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Your preferences may be in a state of flux as Mercury enters Sagittarius and clashes with Saturn in Pisces. Navigating your own sources of pleasure versus those of your partners’ or best friend’s could feel a little confusing now if you’ve been innocently idealizing them. Take some time to feel out what you’re attracted to, what you desire, and what you care about most, because they’re not exactly the same.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

All the mental processing and behind-the-scenes work you’ve been up to culminates with some hot takes as Mercury enters your sign, Sagittarius. You’re feeling more social and ready to give your health and daily regimens more attention, though you might need to slow down and tend to some overdue housekeeping as Mercury clashes with Saturn in Pisces.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Finding time to be alone with your thoughts and track your sensations can elevate your pleasure to unknown territory as Mercury enters Sagittarius. While you may experience an inner growing light and connection to spirit at this time, there might also be a need to conserve your mental energy and maintain boundaries that help you do so as Mercury clashes with Saturn in Pisces. It could feel like you have 100 different tabs open in your brain—and maybe your browser—making it wise to bookmark and close some windows while you offer presence to one or two things that spark joy.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Change might be unfolding slower than you wish as Mercury enters Sagittarius and clashes with Saturn in Pisces. Conversations about resources and stabilizing growth in your home or family can arise as you realize your hopes and dreams shift faster than your capacity to adapt. Perseverance is key! Some compromise and patience will see you through.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Your professional path and your role in the public get more airtime as Mercury enters Sagittarius. You might feel motivated to organize the way you frame your calling to an audience as Mercury squares off with Saturn in Pisces. The “elevator pitch” and quick reels might feel stifling and confining for a well-rounded Multipotentialite like you, but this can also inspire you to come up with some creative and attractive ways to communicate your vocation in a streamlined fashion. Go ahead and color outside the lines a bit!