Daily Horoscope: November 17, 2023

Mars and the sun in Scorpio align with Neptune in Pisces at 3:36 AM and 9:52 AM respectively, sparking a drive and means of obtaining our desires. Enchantment is all around and within us at this time, leading us all to feel mystified or fascinated by the edges of what we’re personally discovering. This aspect also reminds us that transformation is a process we can’t evade, and we’re encouraged to distill virtuous strength from the sticky nature of domineering actions to get what we want. Transform or be transformed!

We’re connecting with equanimity and soundly immersed in cultivating something functional and considerate as the moon in Capricorn harmonizes with Jupiter in Taurus at 2:51 PM. We might get caught up in idealizing a certain status symbol, or discover a fine balance between disillusionment and attraction to that which sparkles as the moon links up with Neptune at 9:52 PM. The moon’s final connections occur with the sun and Mars at 10:49 PM and 10:51 PM respectively, nudging us to practice discipline and abandon immediate gratification.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Your awareness and drive are attuned with spiritual values, particularly the cyclical aspect of life, as the sun and Mars in Scorpio align with Neptune in Pisces. Symbiotic relationships are transforming your priorities and what you care most about in ways that might still feel unclear. Endings could be unfolding and you may decide to let certain investments of your time, energy, and resources dissolve so that something else can begin.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Partnerships are inspiring your hopes and aspirations in life-changing ways as the sun and Mars in Scorpio are witnessed by Neptune in Pisces! A significant other’s—or companion’s—awareness and drive can encourage you to see a new path opening up for yourself, one that promises sustained growth. It may feel like you’re really growing into yourself, dear Taurus.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Your vitality gets a reset, and it’s doing wonders for your professional endeavors as the sun and Mars in Scorpio connect with Neptune in Pisces. Taking the lead in closing doors that leak too much of your energy is opening up new ones for you. Your fans or audience are in for something enchanting!

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Your creative wellspring is gushing with fresh life as the sun and Mars in Scorpio are witnessed by Neptune in Pisces. Cross-cultural perceptions and their influences on community design inspire your pursuit of pleasure and meaning. This is an enchanting moment when you’re aligning with dreams that can create the world you aspire to live in and pass on!

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The sun and Mars in Scorpio are witnessed by Neptune in Pisces and struggles of the past could be fading, or time may feel more wobbly as a new story arc reorients your relationship to promises for the future. Sacrifices and loss are softened, and they’re perhaps even feeling like your enlightened guides as you navigate an evolving narrative. Your role in the home or family could be shifting, bringing you closer to elders and their wisdom, or proximity to the status of eldership itself.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Probing conversations could open up new worlds in your partnerships as the sun and Mars in Scorpio align with Neptune in Pisces. Your focus and pursuit of knowledge may be taking significant others enchanting places, especially spiritually or academically. Ask the deep questions and invite others to explore possibilities with you!

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

You might feel strangely, though decisively, attuned with the value of impermanence and released expectations as the sun and Mars in Scorpio connect with Neptune in Pisces. Adapting to what is, rather than what you wish things were like, is bestowing a sense of fortune and autonomy that feels more buoyant than you might have previously realized. A flux in your work and routines might not be what you bargained for, but your connection to the deeper rhythm of life means you’re also less phased by it.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Your spirit is infectious today, encouraging greater receptivity between you and others as the sun and Mars in Scorpio align with Neptune in Pisces. Actively pursuing connection and stimulation can open you up to rich exchanges, and people are enchanted by your smoldering gaze, inviting a probing curiosity and playful passion to take root in your relationships!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Your inner experiences can feel rather psychedelic as the sun and Mars in Scorpio align with Neptune in Pisces. The privacy of home, your bedroom, or your dreams provide the practice grounds for your earnest spiritual undertakings. This is also the time to give ignored or undermined anger and fear your sincere attention and care. Own your passionate feelings and channel them into something that helps you thrive.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You’re realizing who you want to emulate or which members of your social circle act as your guides as the sun and Mars in Scorpio are witnessed by Neptune in Pisces. Inspiration from friends and allies can provide an intellectual playground where you discover new adventurous prospects and exercise the power of your imagination today!

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The sun and Mars in Scorpio align with Neptune in Pisces, encouraging you to emulate spirited and gutsy pioneers that went astray, broke from convention, and managed to follow their own honorable path. Neptune’s influence on your relationship to money and the material world calls for improvising with what you have as you continue this journey, using your imagination to resource yourself and cultivate a vision that’s not yet manifested. Head’s up: This is an auspicious time to shed desires for—and illusions of—control and success as defined by modern society. The notion of already having enough could radicalize your life’s direction.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

You’re inspiring others to answer a call to action as the sun and Mars in Scorpio are witnessed by Neptune in Pisces. Neptune’s influence on the way you show up and appear to others makes this period a double-edged sword when your ideas can be used against you if you’re not mindful of domineering agendas and promises that can’t be kept. Whether you’re advocating for higher moral standards, someone’s spiritual rights, or urging political bodies to take a stand, your perspectives capture hearts and your words carry weight.