Daily Horoscope: November 24, 2020

The moon in Pisces mingles with Saturn at 5:44 AM, encouraging a helpful, stabilizing energy, and helping us consider things realistically—but we may find ourselves in an impulsive mood as the moon enters Aries at 10:05 AM. The moon connects with the sun at 4:13 PM, creating an open-minded and open-hearted atmosphere.

All times ET.

Aries

The moon enters your sign today, Aries, helping you connect with and express your feelings. The moon mingles with the sun, bringing exciting opportunities your way. A feeling of optimism flows!

Taurus

Social connections are established as the moon in Pisces makes a helpful connection with Saturn, but you’re wanting to catch up on sleep as the moon enters Aries. The moon mingles with the sun, encouraging you to release the past.

Gemini

You’re in an amicable mood today as the moon enters Aries, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your social life, and mingles with the sun, which bodes well for your relationships! It’s a lovely day to connect!

Cancer

It’s a wonderful day to discuss plans and boundaries as the moon in Pisces mingle with Saturn. You’re focused on your career as the moon enters Aries, and a highly productive energy flows as the moon connects with the sun.

Leo

The moon enters fellow fire sign Aries, bringing exciting new opportunities your way, especially as it connects with your ruling planet, the Sun. Anything can happen; an optimistic energy is flowing!

Virgo

Boundaries are set and plans are discussed in your relationships as the moon in Pisces makes a helpful connection with Saturn. Deep conversations about everything from money to intimacy take place as the moon enters Aries.

Libra

The moon enters your opposite sign Aries, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart, and aligns with the sun, which bodes well for communication. It’s a great time to talk about how you feel and what you want, and to understand your partner’s perspective, too.

Scorpio

The moon enters Aries, encouraging you to tackle your to-do list. You’re in an especially proactive mood as the sun and moon align, which bodes well for your business and finances.

Sagittarius

The moon enters fellow fire sign Aries, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart and creating a celebratory atmosphere, especially as the sun and moon align. You’re in a playful, flirtatious, and artistically inspired mood!

Capricorn

The moon enters fire sign Aries, illuminating the home and family sector of your chart, finding you reconnecting with the past and connecting with loved ones. You’re feeling nostalgic as the sun and moon align. Make time to retreat from your busy life.

Aquarius

Today is all about communication and connection as the moon enters straightforward Aries and aligns with the sun in social Sagittarius. It’s a great time to share ideas, network, and make future plans. Things are just clicking!

Pisces

The moon enters fire sign Aries, illuminating the financial sector of your chart, and you’re feeling popular and excited about your career as the sun and moon align. Your creativity and imagination are being appreciated and rewarded!

