Daily Horoscope: November 27, 2023

Exciting, big news is being revealed under the full moon in Gemini at 4:16 AM. Ideas can be grand and we’re open to sharing, learning, and exploring new frontiers. Mercury in Sagittarius, the ruler of this full moon, happens to also be clashing with Neptune in Pisces at 8:27 AM, encouraging us to deliberate over details more consciously and speak a bit slower to make sure the message gets across accurately.

Things can get lost in translation, and in transit, so hang on to tracking numbers and confirmations and be generous with others that might not know how to communicate what they need to with you now. It’s important to reflect back what we’re hearing because this transit shows that meaning-making can drastically skew the facts and what’s actually being conveyed (or what people mean to communicate). Possibilities are in the air, but we don’t need to rush to capture them.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The full moon in Gemini could find you experiencing an enlightening of sorts, though you might need some extra time to process and wrap your head around all the information you’re exploring as Mercury in Sagittarius is also clashing with Neptune in Pisces today. Disillusionment could unfold, but sooner or later you’ll be glad it did. Be mindful about media consumption today as content streaming through various channels could overwhelm the senses and the soul with too much, too fast, too soon. If your breath catches on a story or a visual that strikes the heart, take time to let yourself be with that and let it be a hard stop for your scrolling and carrying on as if something significant didn’t just happen within.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Discussions about finances and shared commitments arise under the full moon in Gemini, motivating you to reorient your goals and priorities to updated information, or perhaps uncertainty, as Mercury in Sagittarius happens to clash with Neptune in Pisces a few hours later. You might realize you need to adjust certain expectations, opt out of a social event, or distance yourself from unreliable relationships. A change of plans, needs, and preferences could reveal better ways to spend or save your money, energy, and time.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

An enlightening moment arrives under the full moon in your sign, Gemini, revealing your thoughts and feelings about your relationship as an entity itself. New information comes to light, though you might intuit that something is missing or not being said as Mercury in Sagittarius also clashes with Neptune in Pisces on the same day. Discussions about the status of your partnerships (personal and professional), or a partner’s role and reputation, can come up. It might take some feeling around in the dark to flesh out the true meaning of it all.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Restlessness could land you in an exhausted state of mind, neither awake, nor sound asleep during the full moon in Gemini, encouraging you to set some mental boundaries for yourself around the laundry list and other sources of stimulation that keep you from your own process of regeneration. Perhaps it’s a proper opportunity to reflect on your sleep hygiene and be more cognizant about the way your daily routines and rituals support or hinder your relationship to bedtime and rest.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Exciting news could arrive under the full moon in Gemini, which activates the place in your chart symbolizing hopes and dreams. Colleagues or other allies can help open up your career prospects or you might be inspired once more and push the envelope, showing off your creativity and talent in a public way. Be mindful to give credit and acknowledgement to anyone helping you out or inspiring your ideas and actions as Mercury in Sagittarius also clashes with Neptune in Pisces.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Big news could be revealed under the full moon in Gemini, which activates the place in your chart symbolizing your calling and your role in the wider community and world. Your family might be sharing surprising updates which change your status (professionally or within the family structure) or you might be discussing new living arrangements—perhaps a change in residence for career purposes, for example. Whatever is manifesting, it’s important to slow down and organize your thoughts as Mercury in Sagittarius also clashes with Neptune in Pisces, setting the scene for confusion or misunderstanding in your relationships if details are glossed over too quickly in the heat of the moment. Your way of meaning-making can look and sound very different from others’ now, so be cognizant of that while you try to piece information together.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Passionate, mind-expanding conversations take place under the full moon in Gemini, inviting you to learn something that broadens your horizons. Exciting plans for a trip you’ve been talking about could culminate, or perhaps you’re finalizing some itinerary to explore inspiring frontiers. Be thorough and map out your arrangements with backup plans and wiggle room for detours as Mercury in Sagittarius also clashes with Neptune in Pisces, suggesting unforeseen schedule conflicts or disappointing cancellations. It’s easier for information to get lost in translation and for things to get stuck in transit now, making it wise to speak slowly, mirror back in conversation and ask others to say what they mean in different ways to make sure everyone is on the same page.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The full moon in Gemini invites you to embrace the nature of impermanence as something is released in exchange for the arrival of something new—a treasured item or experience could come into your possession, though it will likely require a sacrifice or significant investment to sustain. Contracts could be drawn up or broken too, though it’s important to pore over the fine print as Mercury in Sagittarius is also clashing with Neptune in Pisces, encouraging you to have thorough discussions with trusted partners or companions before committing to anything binding. It’s easy to get caught up in excitement and fantasy now as promises of joy and good times are put in front of you, making it a good moment to lean on your sleuth-like skills to flesh out all the important things you need to know before buying into anything.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Eye-opening conversations can reveal something interesting about the way partnerships or interpersonal encounters influence your own relationship to your body during the full moon in Gemini. You might feel like you’re clearly seeing yourself through someone else’s eyes for the first time, which can feel validating or even vulnerable. Mercury in Sagittarius also clashes with Neptune in Pisces, encouraging you to remember that vision is always limited, regardless of its dimensional capacity. Let this be a prompt to intuitive and thought-provoking discussions that invite you, and others, to see each other with your hearts instead of your eyes.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

A big reveal about your work or health could arrive under the full moon in Gemini. You might be tying up loose ends at work or deciding your job with a place (or person) is done, encouraging you to pause and take some rest before your next journey. Full moons are emotionally charged periods, and this one can feel exceptionally tender when your body needs more support and solitude to be with big feelings and physical flare-ups that might accompany them. Mercury in Sagittarius, the ruler of this full moon, also happens to clash with Neptune in Pisces, inviting you to discern the difference between fear and intuition, and playfully experiment with your varying energy levels and the sensations they come with. What possibilities arise when you tune in with your body now?

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

You’re in the mood to let the good times roll under the full moon in Gemini! Friends and allies could have fun and uplifting news to reveal and inspiration finds you excited to connect, collaborate, and share what you’re passionate about at the moment. Perhaps you’re realizing the next big step in your life’s path or manifesting a dream by deciding to enjoy something you’ve given yourself excuses not to until now. Mercury in Sagittarius, the ruler of the full moon, also clashes with Neptune in Pisces, encouraging you to remember valuable learning moments and avoid making financial or material mistakes that you (or family) have made in the past.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Life-changing decisions could culminate as discussions about your future arise during the full moon in Gemini. From the outside, you might be making the choice to move residence or accept a new title, but this can also be a pivotal point in your life’s calling where you bring ancestral business to completion or carry on a legacy that was passed to you. Mercury in Sagittarius, the ruler of this full moon, also clashes with Neptune in Pisces, making it vital that you take your time and thoroughly deliberate over the details before giving any answers or communicating what’s unfolding for you in a public way. It’s easy to get swept up in the idea of who you’ll become in certain roles, which can be romantic or anxiety-inducing, but remember that you’re always going to be you. Let yourself be guided by what feels real and true to you—and not by promised glamour, which will fade sooner or later.