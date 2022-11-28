Daily Horoscope: November 29, 2022

The moon in Aquarius connects with Mars retrograde in Gemini at 1:31 AM, helping us understand our motivations, and perhaps bringing a boost of willpower and drive. The moon meets Saturn in Aquarius at 1:53 AM, finding us in a serious mood, focused on responsibilities.

Mercury in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde at 3:30 PM, which could bring a conversation to a climax. Important details may be sorted out. The moon enters Pisces at 7:15 PM, encouraging creativity and understanding, and Mercury connects with Saturn at 11:18 PM, creating a solid atmosphere for discussing plans and commitments.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

Mercury in Sagittarius opposes your ruling planet Mars, currently retrograde in Gemini, and connects with Saturn in Aquarius, which can find you coming to an important resolution regarding future plans. The moon enters Pisces, encouraging you to catch up on rest.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

Mercury in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in Gemini and connects with Saturn in Aquarius, which could find you determining which direction to go in your finances or career. The moon enters Pisces, kicking up the energy in your social life.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

Mercury in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde, which is in your sign, Gemini, and connects with Saturn in Aquarius, finding you and your partners making important decisions. The moon enters Pisces, which can find you focused on your career.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

You could be making an adjustment to your daily routine in some significant way as Mercury in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in Gemini and connects with Saturn in Aquarius. The moon enters Pisces, finding you embarking on a new adventure! Exciting opportunities may arise.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

Mercury in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in Gemini and connects with Saturn in Aquarius, which can find you and your partners coming to an important agreement. The moon enters Pisces, and you’re releasing the past in some significant way.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

Your ruling planet Mercury, now in Sagittarius, opposes Mars retrograde in Gemini and connects with Saturn in Aquarius, which can find you setting important boundaries between your personal and public lives. The moon enters Pisces, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart and encouraging connection.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

An understanding can be reached and an agreement made as the Mercury in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in Gemini and connects with Saturn in Aquarius. The moon enters Pisces, which could find you reorganizing your schedule and tackling your to-do list.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

Mercury in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in Gemini and connects with Saturn in Aquarius, which can find you reaching an important conclusion about themes like money or security. The moon enters Pisces, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart, and encouraging you to connect with what—or who—makes you truly happy.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

Mercury in your sign, Sagittarius, opposes Mars retrograde in Gemini and connects with Saturn in Aquarius, which can find you reaching an important agreement with a partner. Your focus turns to your home and family life as the moon enters Pisces.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

You could be making important decisions about how to spend your time, energy, and money as Mercury in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in Gemini and connects with your ruling planet Saturn in Aquarius. Capricorns are highly logical, but intuition plays a significant role at this time, too. As does your desire for rest! The moon enters Pisces, perhaps bringing information your way.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

An important decision regarding your friendships takes place at this time. A shift in the dynamic of a community may occur as Mercury in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in Gemini and connects with your ruling planet Saturn, which is now in your sign. The moon enters Pisces, bringing your focus to your finances.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

Mercury in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in Gemini and connects with Saturn in Aquarius, which can find you making an important decision about your career goals. An important factor in your choice may involve your desire for privacy or rest, or to simply focus on home and family. The moon enters your zodiac sign, Pisces, putting the world on your emotional wavelength.