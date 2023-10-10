Daily Horoscope: October 11, 2023

We’re able to see things in a different light and recalibrate in very tangible ways as the moon in Virgo connects with Uranus in Taurus at 11:06 AM. It’s a great time to share ideas!

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon in Virgo makes a harmonious connection with Jupiter in Taurus and you’re coasting from previously completed work. It’s a favorable time to make shifts in your routines that offer sustainability and space for connection.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

A harmonious connection between the moon in Virgo and Jupiter in Taurus invites you to awaken creativity through curiosity about your tasks and rituals of the day. Adopt a beginner’s mind, as if everything you’re doing is for the first time, and notice what sensations, thoughts, and feelings come up for you. Linger with the positive ones a bit longer.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Movement and expansion are happening in a less conspicuous way for you as the moon in Virgo mingles with Jupiter in Taurus. Reorganizing your living space could catalyze a feeling of spaciousness and restful stillness.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon in Virgo mingles with Jupiter in Taurus and your elegance and sincerity are noticed and appreciated by your social circle! Folks are easily persuaded by your train of thought and your words and ideas are met with receptivity.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

You’re on the receiving end of praise and attention as the moon in Virgo is witnessed by Jupiter in Taurus. It’s a fruitful time to network and connect with collaborative thought leaders.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Curiosity about different value systems, cultural preferences, and forms of currency is heightened as the inquisitive Virgo moon connects with Jupiter in Taurus. The more you understand, the more your mind, and feelings, may change.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Your energy wanes while the moon is in Virgo and you may need to be more vocal and explicit about boundaries as the moon is witnessed by Jupiter in Taurus.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Friends and connections from your social sphere turn to you to confide about secrets and gossip as the Virgo moon connects with Jupiter in Taurus. Your active listening skills and mirroring instincts offer reflection and redirection to communal integrity.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

You may reach a new milestone as the Virgo moon is witnessed by Jupiter in Taurus. Whether you’ve accomplished something small or major, it’s a moment to celebrate the fruits of your labor and give credit to your hard work!

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You might find yourself receiving extra attention for a unique perspective or for special training that you’ve dedicated yourself to as the moon in Virgo is witnessed by Jupiter in Taurus. It’s a great time to share something you feel nerdy about!

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The Virgo moon’s harmonious connection with Jupiter in Taurus makes it an opportune time to imagine and discuss long-term financial goals for your home and family. Practice delayed gratitude and save shopping for another day.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Connection and conversations flow freely as the moon in Virgo mingles with Jupiter in Taurus. A fortuitous meeting could lead to new partnerships and contracts.