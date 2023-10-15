Daily Horoscope: October 16, 2023

The moon travels through the private and instinctual sign of Scorpio today, and we’re riding out some intense feelings. Big emotions break through the surface as the moon in Scorpio clashes with Jupiter in Taurus at 7:31 AM and we’re encouraged to get in touch with our bodies.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Read your monthly horoscope for October!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

With the moon in Scorpio opposing Jupiter in Taurus, you may question your beliefs about money and material possessions, and what about them brings you a sense of security and fulfillment. Beware of impulsive spending.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Confrontation could take place within your partnerships as the moon in Scorpio clashes with Jupiter in Taurus, though an open heart to heart can close the gap and lead to deeper intimacy.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The energetic demands of work may feel mentally exhausting as the moon in Scorpio faces off with Jupiter in Taurus, though you might check in to see if added movement recalibrates your mood and dispels any lethargy.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Connecting with your peers might challenge you to put words to big feelings when you’re emotionally charged, or to be mindful about how much space your voice is (or isn’t) taking up. You might feel an emotional release by scribbling some color onto paper or letting your feelings pass through a medium of art as the moon in Scorpio clashes with Jupiter in Taurus.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon in Scorpio clashes with Jupiter in Taurus and you’re making lemonade from the intense emotional undercurrents streaming from your personal life. Your home or your past is a source of transformation and your public role or career is the blossoming branch.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

You might gain a new perspective today! You could be introduced to a new locale that requires getting used to as the moon in Scorpio clashes with Jupiter in Taurus. Check in with your body and take initiative to accommodate or make adjustments for any sensory overwhelm so that you can take in the environment with a sense of safety.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

You could feel emotionally swayed to spend excessively or take on debt as the moon in Scorpio opposes Jupiter in Taurus. Check in with your body and track impulses or senses of urgency to their origin. You might also take some time to sit with what arises when you ask yourself, “What luxuries do my current possessions already provide me?”

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

You’re reminded why you and your partners chose each other as the moon in Scorpio opposes Jupiter in Taurus. Rupture and repair within your partnerships is generating awareness, emotional intelligence, and space for authenticity.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

You’re processing conflicted feelings about your work and routines under the surface as the moon in Scorpio faces off with Jupiter in Taurus. Stuck energy might be looking for a way to move, and you might notice what kind of movement or breath patterns your body seeks to better understand any messy emotions requiring TLC.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

There’s a palpable tension circulating through your social group as the moon in Scorpio clashes with Jupiter in Taurus, though it’s a productive opportunity to create change or bounce ideas off each other. If envy or shadiness interrupt the flow of creativity, it might help to propose some guidelines about sharing so everyone gets a chance to feel heard and appreciated.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

There might be a push-and-pull between work-related responsibilities and domestic duties or the longing for familial comfort as the moon in Scorpio clashes with Jupiter in Taurus. You might feel the tension dissolve if you loosen your own reins a bit and let yourself fill your cup through your public role.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon in Scorpio opposes Jupiter in Taurus and you’re faced with perspectives that challenge your convictions and communication skills. Philosophical debates with a partner can inspire you to seek new reading material, or you might long to escape into fantasy for a bit.