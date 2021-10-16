Daily Horoscope: October 17, 2021

Egos clash as the sun in Libra squares off with Pluto in Capricorn at 8:12 AM. Control issues are challenged. As tense as this moment is, it’s a tremendously powerful time for transformation. Letting go of the past is key at this time. The moon and Neptune meet in Pisces at 1:00 PM, encouraging us to listen to our intuitions. The moon connects with Pluto at 7:24 PM, inspiring us to connect with our deepest emotions.

All times ET.

Aries

Tension may arise in your relationships as the sun in Libra clashes with Pluto in Capricorn. It’s not like you to hold a grudge, and your ability to move forward may be your greatest asset at this time.

Taurus

The sun in Libra squares off with Pluto in fellow earth sign Capricorn today, finding you having intense conversations. It’s a powerful time to end a bad habit.

Gemini

The sun in fellow air sign Libra finds you in a flirtatious and creative mood—but the sun squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, which could find you feeling more intense than usual. You’re reflecting on themes like trust and security.

Cancer

The sun in Libra squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, making it an intense day in your partnerships. Watch out for big egos and power struggles. The moon in Pisces encourages you to consider things holistically and avoid getting caught up in the details.

Leo

The sun in Libra squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, which could find you having a challenging conversation. A powerful shift may be taking place; it’s a potent time to dump an old habit.

Virgo

The sun in Libra squares off with Pluto in fellow earth sign Capricorn, finding you making important decisions about what’s valuable to you. The moon in Pisces also finds you focused on your partnerships.

Libra

The sun is in your sign, Libra, and it squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, which could bring an intense atmosphere at home. Watch out for power struggles. Do your best to leave the past in the past.

Scorpio

A sensitive conversation may take place today as the sun in Libra squares off with your ruling planet Pluto, currently in Capricorn. Control issues could arise, but it’s also a powerful time for transformation.

Sagittarius

You’re making important realizations about how you want to invest your time, energy, and money as the sun in Libra squares off with Pluto in Capricorn.

Capricorn

The sun in Libra squares off with Pluto in your sign, Capricorn, creating an intense atmosphere today, especially concerning your career. Be patient and bow out from power struggles. Keep your control issues in check.

Aquarius

The sun in fellow air sign Libra squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, finding you confronting your control issues. It’s a powerful time to let go of the past. Cling to what was and you may find yourself needlessly stressed.

Pisces

The sun in Libra squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, which could find you in the midst of power struggles in your social life. The moon is in your sign, Pisces, encouraging you to stay present with your emotions.

