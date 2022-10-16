Daily Horoscope: October 17, 2022

Surprises might pop up as the moon in Cancer connects with Uranus in Taurus at 12:09 AM. We’re in the mood for love as the moon squares off with Venus in Libra at 10:14 AM! The moon connects with Neptune in Pisces at 11:04 AM, boosting creativity, and the moon squares off with the sun in Libra at 1:15 PM, finding us ready to make a choice. The moon opposes Pluto in Capricorn at 4:56 PM, stirring up intense emotions… It may be time to let go of the past and bravely face the unknown! The sun connects with Mars in Gemini at 6:05 PM, inspiring courage and swiftness.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

The moon in Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn, which can find you making important decisions about how you relate with your past and envision your legacy. The sun makes a helpful connection with your ruling planet Mars in Gemini, inspiring straightforward, speedy, and productive communication!

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

The moon in Cancer squares off with your ruling planet Venus, currently in Libra, which can find you giving your life a little makeover! Perhaps you’re adjusting your schedule or reflecting on how to be a better communicator. The sun makes a helpful connection with Mars in Gemini, boding well for productivity and finances.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

Attention for your creativity may arrive as the moon in Cancer connects with Neptune in Pisces. You’re feeling especially glamorous! The sun makes a helpful connection with Mars, currently in your sign, which could find you enjoying your love life or generally having fun!

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

The moon is in your zodiac sign, Cancer, encouraging you to focus on self care. Today, that may mean indulging in your hobbies as the moon connects with Uranus in Taurus. It might also find you connecting with someone quite unexpected! The sun makes a helpful connection with Mars in Gemini, boding well for emotional release and letting go of the past.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

The moon in Cancer encourages you to slow down and rest today. A tremendous transformation can take place in your daily routine as the moon opposes Pluto in Capricorn. The sun makes a helpful connection with Mars in Gemini, stirring up excitement in your social life!

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

The moon in Cancer connects with Uranus in Taurus, which can find you embarking on an exciting adventure! Inspiring discussions may take place. The sun makes a helpful connection with Mars in Gemini, boding well for themes like wealth, security, and professional advancement.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

The moon in Cancer squares off with your ruling planet Venus, which is currently in your sign: A decision about what’s truly important to you can be made. The sun makes a helpful connection with Mars in fellow air sign Gemini, bringing exciting new opportunities your way!

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

The moon in fellow water sign Cancer opposes your ruling planet Pluto, currently in Capricorn, which can find you having deep and revealing discussions. The sun makes a helpful connection with your other ruling planet Mars, now in Gemini, boding well for release and resolving lingering issues.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

You have big dreams, and as the moon in Cancer squares off with Venus in Libra today, you’re making important decisions about how you’ll make them come true! An energy of excitement flows in your relationships as the sun mingles with Mars in Gemini.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

A profound shift in your relationships could take place as the moon in Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn. This is a powerful time for release. The sun aligns with Mars in Gemini, inspiring a productive atmosphere that’s fantastic for your career or life in the public eye.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

Unexpected solutions to tricky problems can arise as the moon in Cancer connects with your ruling planet Uranus, currently in Taurus. The sun makes a helpful connection with Mars in Gemini, and you’re feeling especially confident, creative, and ready to make a move!

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

The moon in fellow water sign Cancer connects with your ruling planet Neptune, currently in your sign, inspiring a hugely romantic and creatively inspired atmosphere. The sun makes a helpful connection with Mars in Gemini, and you’re feeling energized to tackle an issue in your personal life, or cut ties with the past!