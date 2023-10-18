Daily Horoscope: October 19, 2023

The moon in Sagittarius squares off with Neptune in Pisces at 1:53 PM and we’re being encouraged to recognize our bodily cues when confusion and escape tactics arise. We’re feeling optimistic, cooperative, and animated as the moon links up with Mercury in Libra at 2:25 PM and the sun in Libra at 3:02 PM. The moon enters Capricorn at 9:55 PM and is witnessed by Saturn in Pisces at 11:10 PM. Time and structures of tradition feel a bit wobbly and fluid today.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon in Sagittarius connects harmoniously with Mercury and the sun in Libra, and your partnerships offer dynamic and stimulating conversations about the future. Teamwork is supported today! The moon enters Capricorn and links up with Saturn in Pisces. A career project is unfolding behind the scenes.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon in Sagittarius gives a friendly wink to Mercury and the sun in Libra and you might feel inspired to delve into a mutual investment or joint work project with a partner or close friend. Look to your friends for a boost in moral support while you reflect on your hopes and dreams as the moon enters Capricorn and links up with Saturn in Pisces.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Opportunities to share a glimmer or moment of awe with partners arise as the moon in Sagittarius gives a friendly wink to Mercury and the sun in Libra. It’s also a great time for a date night in! Conversations about a partnership status could unfold as the moon enters Capricorn and links up with Saturn in Pisces.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Your social circles can inspire a day of home crafting, or some recipe-swapping could lead to a new family favorite as the moon in Sagittarius gives a friendly wink to Mercury and the sun in Libra. It’s also an opportune time to ask a friend for a favor if you need some help with, or advice about, something at home. The moon shifts into Capricorn and links up with Saturn in Pisces, and travel plans may come up with your partners.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

You could discover a new passion project or learn an interesting and fun way to express yourself as the moon in Sagittarius connects with Mercury and the sun in Libra. Allow some space in your schedule for spontaneity and play! Teamwork and shared projects or goals are supported as the moon enters Capricorn and links up with Saturn in Pisces.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon in Sagittarius connects with Mercury and the sun in Libra, inspiring a new perspective about your creature comforts and possessions. Perhaps it’s a favorable time to re-home unneeded items. Your partners or best friends have something interesting or fun to share as the moon enters Capricorn and links up with Saturn in Pisces. They might also need some moral support or a good laugh.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

You’re eager to open up and share something personal as the moon in Sagittarius mingles with Mercury and the sun in Libra. Give yourself the chance to pen down your thoughts or confide in someone you trust before turning to your socials; you might change your mind about which private details you’re comfortable sharing with people who haven’t earned your trust. Fluidly structured routines, rituals, and traditions might inspire your inner circle to cultivate mindfulness or celebrate your ancestors as the moon enters Capricorn and connects with Saturn in Pisces.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

You might feel a desire for more proximity and cuddles, or seek out a good listener you can trust with your secrets as the moon in Sagittarius connects with Mercury and the sun in Libra. Casual conversations could take on a more profound and meaningful tone as the moon in Capricorn links up with Saturn in Pisces.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon in your sign connects with Mercury and the sun in Libra, and you’re feeling confident and supported when it comes to accomplishing your goals, both big and small. The moon enters Capricorn and links up with Saturn in Pisces. Your values and preferences about home and family might be shapeshifting as the global landscape changes.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You might feel inspired to research creative approaches to your calling or read up on educational paths that can support a more diverse career as the moon in Sagittarius mingles with Mercury and the sun in Libra. Information is flowing and you’re more receptive to learning as the moon enters your sign and links up with Saturn in Pisces. Perhaps limiting your screen time or choosing to take in smaller bits of information could prevent information overload today.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

You might feel called to reconnect with distant colleagues or friends as the moon in Sagittarius mingles with Mercury and the sun in Libra. The moon enters Capricorn and links up with your ruling planet Saturn in Pisces, encouraging a period of rest and reflection. Discerning your wants and needs might feel like a confusing task without a bit of time to yourself now.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon in Sagittarius mingles with Mercury and the sun in Libra and hindsight feels 20/20 now. You’re in the process of learning and integrating knowledge—perhaps even wisdom—that will serve you in your life path and career. A past disappointment involving partnerships could be making you stronger and wiser now. You might find solace among trusted friends or a community group where you can share your experiences and gain perspective as the moon enters Capricorn and links up with Saturn in your sign.