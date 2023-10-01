Daily Horoscope: October 2, 2023

Mercury in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces at 11:34 AM, which could make for communication delays or misunderstandings. We might be in a daydreamy mood! We can feel easily distracted or simply tired. A confusing choice may be presented.

The moon meets Uranus in Taurus at 11:57 AM, finding us eager to try something new. The moon squares off with Venus in Leo at 4:07 PM, stirring our desires for affection and closeness. Creativity flows as the moon connects with Neptune in Pisces at 5:47 PM, and communication gets a boost as the moon connects with Mercury in Virgo at 6:41 PM. The moon aligns with Pluto in Capricorn at 9:20 PM, which can find us getting to the bottom of a tricky problem.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Plans might get confused as Mercury in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces. Keeping your schedule flexible may be the best way to go today. Catch up on rest if you can, Aries!

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Mercury in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces, which could find you navigating drama and confusion in your social life. You might feel disappointed by someone who was all talk, or who didn’t approach things in a careful way, even if they meant well. Don’t jump to conclusions about people’s intentions. Take time to figure out who is for real and who is phony.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Your ruling planet Mercury is in Virgo and it opposes Neptune in Pisces today, which could find you reflecting on issues regarding your work-life balance. Be careful not to invest in promises or plans that sound too good to be true. Stay grounded!

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Communication issues might pop up as Mercury in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces. Research or paperwork could become a source of frustration. Slow down and rest! Taking a break can help bring clarity when you return to work.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Mercury in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces, which could find you dealing with a confusing conversation or frustrating paperwork. Don’t jump to conclusions about things at this time. Go slow, and gather plenty of information before making decisions.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Your ruling planet Mercury in your sign, Virgo, opposes Neptune in Pisces, which can find you contending with misunderstandings or confusion in your relationships. Slow down, stay grounded, and don’t jump to conclusions about how people feel. Take a step back from things to gain a new perspective.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

You might be dealing with scheduling difficulties or miscommunications about timing as Mercury in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces. Keeping your plans flexible is the best approach today. And make time to rest!

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Mercury in Virgo opposes Neptune in fellow water sign Pisces, which could find you navigating misunderstandings or confusion in your friendships or relationships. Don’t jump to conclusions about how people feel. Give yourself—and those around you—time and space to feel things out.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Mercury in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces, which could find you managing unrealistic expectations at home or at work. You might realize you need to set new boundaries in these areas of life. Take it slow and don’t jump to conclusions.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Mercury in fellow earth sign Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces, which could find you dealing with delays or misunderstandings. Try not to make assumptions about what people think or feel, and if you or someone else is having a hard time communicating, take time to pause and revisit the situation later.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Mercury in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces, which could find you contending with misunderstandings or disorganization. Discussions about money, security, or comfort may feel especially sensitive at this time. Take it slow!

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Mercury in Virgo opposes your ruling planet Neptune in your sign, Pisces, which could find you and a partner working through misunderstandings. You might feel especially disappointed if things haven’t worked out the way you planned, but new plans can be made after reassessment. Take time to rest, too!