Daily Horoscope: October 26, 2022

Yesterday’s new moon, solar eclipse in Scorpio opened a cosmic door. Eclipses are often markers of people, leaders, or even items making a fateful exit. The moon is still in brooding and stoic water sign Scorpio for the day.

The moon faces off with Uranus, the planet of surprises, at 9:34 AM, and Innovation and resourcefulness stand in the face of defiance. Rebellious attitudes are provoked… it can get extreme! As much as some may want to break free or rage against the machine, the mood is cautious. The moon clashes with taskmaster Saturn at 11:29 AM, acting with vigilance and wisdom.

After the typical eclipse pandemonium, we slip toward tranquility and sedation as the moon harmonizes with dreamy Neptune at 7:04 PM. Use distractions with intention. Mercury, the planet of communication, harmonizes with action planet Mars at 11:36 PM, encouraging a strategic understanding of how to move forward. Ideas are put into action with little resistance.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

The moon is in an intimate sector of your chart, raising your awareness of life’s promises. You’re working toward a collective goal—it’s not only about solo projects right now! Mercury harmonizes with your planetary ruler Mars, making it easy for you to define a collaborative course of action.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

This moody moon in Scorpio brings up feelings surrounding your interpersonal dynamics; all relationships are touched upon. The moon faces off with Uranus and clashes with Saturn, unearthing conflicting emotions as the mood wavers between spontaneous reaction and cool stoicism.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

The moon moves through a very loyal sector of your chart, asking questions about how you commit to your health and lifestyle. Responsibilities may be changing as the moon squares off with Saturn. Your planetary ruler Mercury harmonizes with Mars. Conversations that define your sexuality and social status move forward.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

The moon in fellow water sign Scorpio brings your awareness to what makes you content. You’re feeling the highs and lows of your social, creative, and dating life. In honor of the Scorpio moon, you’re being very brave about confronting your feelings. Social dynamics may be unconventional as the moon faces off with Uranus.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

There is a longing for deep rest as the moon in Scorpio moves through the most private and cozy sector of your chart. The moon faces off with Uranus, which can feel like your flow is disrupted. You’re taking action toward stability as the moon confronts Saturn, the planet of responsibilities.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

Major conversations are being initiated as the moon continues through a mentally active sector of your chart. The moon faces off with Uranus, which can find you coming up with some inventive or unconventional ideas. Mars harmonizes with your planetary ruler Mercury, putting a lot of gas in your tank, either metaphorically or literally!

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

You’re thinking about your means for survival as the moon moves through your chart’s house of resources. The moon clashes with Saturn, which can find you conquering long-term hurdles and existential ideas. Mercury harmonizes with Mars, making it easy for you to express your beliefs and worldview—conversations flow!

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

Take some time for yourself as the moon moves through your sign, Scorpio. This moment can raise questions around your role in relationships as well as your identity. The moon faces off with Uranus and clashes with Saturn: You can be bearing a weight, but also eager to push back against it.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

The moon in Scorpio brings out the mysterious and unknowable aspects of life, as it moves through a secretive sector of your chart. There are matters at play that are outside of your perception or expertise. There can be some pressures and uncertainties that are situational, temporary, but require you to try your best regardless of the circumstance.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

A new cycle regarding your hopes and dreams is just beginning. New beginnings are times of uncertainty and anticipation. You’re investing in your long-term goals. Learn to trust the process! Mercury harmonizes with Mars, giving you access to language that can appeal to any audience, helping you get your tasks in motion.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

The eclipse that just fell in your chart’s house of vocation aligned with a meaningful beginning. The moon faces off with Uranus, the planet of the unexpected, asking you to put some care toward things that you feel uncertain about. The moon clashes with your planetary ruler Saturn, and you’re being asked to take responsibility for yourself as you’re called to duty.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

Yesterday’s new moon eclipse brought up some religious, legal, and ethical questions as it fell in your chart’s house of beliefs and higher learning. You can feel called to learn more or dive deeper in your quest for knowledge. The moon harmonizes with Neptune, connecting you with your ethereal, spiritual vision.