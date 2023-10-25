Daily Horoscope: October 26, 2023

We’re embracing endings and tying up loose ends as the moon in Pisces connects with Pluto in Capricorn at 2:39 AM. What happens in the dark is deeply regenerative now. The moon enters Aries at 6:02 AM and we’re driven to play the long game with its ruler, Mars, in Scorpio.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon in Pisces links up with Pluto in Capricorn and you’re visited by some regenerative ideas about how to contribute to the world while alone with your thoughts or in a dream. Energy could rise and you might feel a need to move your body or be more active as the moon enters your sign.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

A realized journey could offer a sense of connection and acceptance within your community as the moon in Pisces mingles with Pluto in Capricorn; significant differences between you and those in your social circle may bring a sense of cohesion and understanding. The moon enters Aries and you can look to partners to help you unplug and decompress.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

You’re tying up loose ends or bringing a joint effort to completion as the moon in Pisces links up with Pluto in Capricorn; boundaries between what’s private and public are more fluid at this time, and a change in career status might be settled behind the scenes or you might repay a debt to someone who invested in your potential. Allies and colleagues can inspire your work or daily routines as the moon enters ambitious Aries.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

An ally or spiritual teacher can inspire deeper bonds with partners through myth and storytelling as the moon in Pisces connects with Pluto in Capricorn. Inspiration strikes as the moon climbs into Aries! Your career or calling gets a creative boost as the moon’s ruler, Mars, moves through Scorpio.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

You’re in the process of letting go of certain ideals about your career or calling and accepting—or maybe even grieving—a change in your work as the moon in Pisces links up with Pluto in Capricorn. Restructuring your daily routines may need to happen in order to ensure healthier fruits in the future. As the moon strides into Aries, you can find yourself engrossed in planning a future travel adventure.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Experiencing something breathtaking and out of the ordinary could bring you and your partners closer as the moon in Pisces mingles with Pluto in Capricorn. You might find new ways to express intimate feelings. The moon enters Aries and conversations about shared time, energy, and resources come up.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon in Pisces links up with underworld dweller Pluto in Capricorn and your co-workers could gain your trust as you’re supported through heavy-lifting tasks at work or in your personal life. The moon enters Aries and partnerships are prioritized.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon in Pisces connects with Pluto in Capricorn and you’re feeling flirtatious and open for romance! Your body’s need for movement and action grows louder as the moon enters Aries.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Your sense of security and your values feel supported by the stability of routine as the moon in Pisces mingles with Pluto in Capricorn. It might be therapeutic to do something challenging and invigorating in solitude as the moon enters Aries.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You’re noticing the impact of your words and ideas as the moon in Pisces connects with Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters Aries and you might prefer to stick around your home; you could also receive an invite to a friend’s place to spend some time together with the ruler of the moon, Mars, in Scorpio.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

You may find yourself more reflective about your spending habits, recognizing patterns that are more deeply rooted in your emotions than you realized, as the moon in Pisces links up with Pluto in Capricorn. A casual glance at an item you’ve owned for years could evoke a previously unexplored memory or sentiment. The moon enters Aries and you’re invited to communicate a message to the world.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon in Pisces links up with Pluto in Capricorn and communication flows almost psychically within your social circles. Ideas could seem to spread through contagion and important messages are revealed. Your confidence to manifest money and material things gets a boost as the moon enters Aries. With the moon’s ruler, Mars, currently in Scorpio, the topic of money and value can come up through a philosophical lens. You might also feel inspired to research different views on currency.