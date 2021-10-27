Daily Horoscope: October 28, 2021

The moon in Cancer squares off with warrior planet Mars at 2:02 AM, which could find people in an argumentative or impatient mood. We’re feeling courageous and determined as the moon enters bold fire sign Leo at 5:07 AM. Venus in Sagittarius connects with Jupiter in Aquarius at 3:15 PM, inspiring levity, generosity, and fun! It’s a great time for romance. We’re making changes as the moon in Leo squares off with the sun in Scorpio at 4:05 PM, and we’re setting boundaries as the moon opposes Saturn in Aquarius at 7:03 PM.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Aries

The moon enters fellow fire sign Leo, inspiring a fun, celebratory atmosphere! It’s an exciting time in your love life, social life, and creative endeavors, especially as sweet Venus in Sagittarius connects with lucky Jupiter in Aquarius.

Taurus

The moon enters Leo, bringing your focus to your home and family life. Your ruling planet Venus, currently in Sagittarius, connects with Jupiter in Aquarius, finding you feeling especially charming and popular! It’s a great time to show off something that makes you proud.

Gemini

The moon enters Leo, illuminating the communication sector of your chart and bringing news your way. Venus in Sagittarius connects with Jupiter in Aquarius, creating a fun, romantic atmosphere!

Cancer

The moon enters Leo, bringing your focus to finances. It’s a great time to rethink your budget. Venus in Sagittarius connects with Jupiter in Aquarius, inspiring an open-hearted atmosphere.

Leo

The moon enters your sign today, Leo, encouraging you to explore and express your feelings. Venus in fellow fire sign Sagittarius connects with Jupiter in Aquarius, inspiring generosity and romance!

Virgo

Slow down and rest today, dear Virgo, as the moon enters Leo. Venus in Sagittarius connects with Jupiter in Aquarius, inspiring an open-hearted, optimistic atmosphere!

Libra

Your focus is on your social life today as the moon enters Leo, and it’s a lovely time to connect with friends. Your ruling planet Venus, currently in Sagittarius, connects with Jupiter in fellow air sign Aquarius, inspiring a fun and romantic atmosphere!

Scorpio

The moon enters Leo, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation. Make time to celebrate your achievements! Venus in Sagittarius connects with Jupiter in Aquarius, inspiring kindness and sympathy.

Sagittarius

Exciting opportunities may arise as moon enters fellow fire sign Leo! Venus is in your sign, Sagittarius, and it connects with Jupiter in Aquarius, inspiring a fun, social atmosphere. Good news might arrive.

Capricorn

You’re focused on finances—especially money you share with other people—as the moon enters Leo. This is a great time to work out a budget with your partner. Venus in Sagittarius connects with Jupiter in Aquarius, inspiring generosity.

Aquarius

The moon enters your opposite sign Leo today, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart. Venus in Sagittarius connects with Jupiter, currently in your sign, Aquarius, inspiring optimism. You may be especially popular right now!

Pisces

The moon enters Leo, creating a productive atmosphere. Sweet Venus in Sagittarius connects with lucky Jupiter in Aquarius, which could bring you material success! It’s an exciting time in your career or for your reputation.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.