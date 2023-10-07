Daily Horoscope: October 8, 2023

We can find an extra pep in our step, and expect friendly conversation from others as the moon in Leo mingles with Mercury in Libra at 7:47 AM. The atmosphere feels more intense when Mars in Libra squares off with Pluto in Capricorn at 9:05 PM. Focus on collaborating and problem solving instead of reaching for power and control over others.

Venus enters Virgo at 9:11 PM, and we’re feeling more attracted to orderliness and beautiful details that sometimes go unnoticed. We’re expressing gratitude for the little things that make us feel connected and our experiences feel exceptional. We’re reminded that aligning with our integrity and making the biggest impact calls for modesty as the moon in Leo clashes with Jupiter in Taurus at 10:55 PM.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Something sacred or deeply personal is transforming your life direction or your role in the public, though you may go to greater lengths to protect a partnership or your inner circle from the public eye as Mars in Libra clashes with Pluto in Capricorn. Your attention becomes focused on a labor of love as Venus enters Virgo.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

An appreciation for working with your hands or spending more time and effort on small acts of kindness shifts the vibe of your day-to-day routines and rituals as Venus enters Virgo.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Venus enters Virgo and you’re in the spirit to get crafty or add to a collection at home! You might decorate your living space or ready yourself for a more social season.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

A difference in values, desires, and views could stir up some palpable tension and disagreements as Mars in Libra clashes with Pluto in Capricorn. You might choose to take a bit of space before sitting down for a tough talk with others from your inner circle, like your partners, roommates, or family. Venus enters Virgo and you’re able to find the right words to express your most genuine tender parts when you say less and speak slowly.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Your values and desires offer a greater understanding of your mindset as Venus enters Virgo. It’s an opportune time to gain awareness about your perception and feelings about money, as well as to notice what possessions and resources already make you feel like you have enough.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

You may crave more verbal validation, acknowledgement, and words that remind you you’re loved as Venus enters your sign. It’s OK (inspiring even!) to take the lead and demonstrate how much you love yourself. Experimenting with your appearance might be a good way to express self-appreciation and creativity.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

A critical moment and opportunity to break harmful ancestral patterns could arise as Mars in Libra clashes with Pluto in Capricorn. Disagreements about how things should be done may lead to temporary ruptures, though this is a chance to deeply transform and reorganize relational dynamics with genuine love and care. Your ruling planet Venus enters Virgo and you’re in the mood for a rest and reset.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

You might feel less motivated in your career or feel a degree of burnout, especially if you’re navigating conflict with a boss or authority figure as Mars in Libra scuffles with Pluto in Capricorn. This could be quite the blessing in disguise as transformation will bring about a more favorable position for you once the dust settles. Venus enters Virgo and you may receive a surprise message or invitation from a long-lost friend.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

As Venus moves into Virgo, someone may recognize your potential and offer guidance to help you advance in your career. Expressing gratitude for mentorship or words of encouragement can lead to new opportunities.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Big changes are unfolding in your career as Mars in Libra clashes with Pluto in Capricorn. Have the courage to take risks or walk away if you’re no longer seeing returns on your investments! Venus enters Virgo and you’re encountering prospects in new places.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Venus enters Virgo and you’re thinking up ways to return favors, offer trades, and pay off debts while yearning to invest in a higher education program or a nice trip somewhere far away.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Though partnerships, both romantic and professional, are on your mind as Venus enters Virgo, you may be weighing the risks versus benefits more deliberately. Discernment need not cancel out pleasure and collaboration!