Daily Horoscope: September 13, 2020

The moon in Cancer opposes Saturn at 3:37 AM, asking us to set boundaries. Watch out for tempers as the moon clashes with Mars retrograde at 8:05 AM. The moon enters courageous, creative fire sign Leo at 11:32 AM, encouraging us to trust ourselves and passionately go after what we want!

All times ET.

Aries

The moon enters fellow fire sign Leo today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart. Find ways to enjoy yourself today; the moon in Leo wants you to have fun!

Taurus

The moon enters Leo and lights up the home and family sector of your chart. This is a great time to energetically cleanse your home or connect with your past.

Gemini

The moon enters fire sign Leo, illuminating the communication sector of your chart and encouraging you to express yourself—just try not to gossip too much today! News is shared.

Cancer

The moon enters luxurious Leo today, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules wealth and security. This is a great time to reflect on what wealth and abundance mean to you.

Leo

The moon enters your sign today, Leo, so make time for self love! Today, that means finding ways to have fun and celebrate life. Have a virtual karaoke party!

Virgo

After a busy few days for your social life, you’re ready to slow down. The moon enters Leo, bringing a boost to your intuitive abilities. Make time to meditate and rest.

Libra

The moon enters Leo today, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your hopes and dreams for the future…what are your wishes, Libra? This is also a lovely time to connect with friends!

Scorpio

Your focus turns to your career as the moon enters spotlight-loving Leo. Themes concerning popularity, recognition, and legacy are on your mind, and you’re feeling inspired to reach out to the public.

Sagittarius

The moon enters fellow fire sign Leo today, bringing you news from faraway places and finding you eager to plan your next trip. You’re ready for a change in scenery.

Capricorn

The moon enters loyal and passionate Leo, finding you sitting with powerful feelings today. It’s an important moment to let the past go, and to bravely look toward your future.

Aquarius

Your focus turns to your relationships as the moon enters your opposite sign Leo. Leo is all about heart: What does yours desire? Aquarians have a reputation of being cool and aloof, but as the moon moves through Leo, reflect on your passions.

Pisces

The moon enters fiery Leo today, inspiring you to get organized: You’re tackling your to-do list, cleaning out your medicine cabinet, and rearranging your work space.

