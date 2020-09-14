Daily Horoscope: September 15, 2020

The moon in Leo connects with Mars retrograde at 11:10 AM, and while things aren’t moving as quickly as we may like, we’re feeling confident! Venus clashes with Uranus at 11:28 AM, finding us craving novelty and freedom. Some surprises are likely to take place today, but the moon enters earth sign Virgo at 2:37 PM, helping us stay grounded.

Aries

Do your best not to impulsively spend money as Venus clashes with Uranus. A spontaneous energy flows, but the moon enters Virgo, helping you get grounded and focus on your tasks.

Taurus

Your ruling planet Venus clashes with wildcard Uranus, which is currently in your sign, finding you making changes in your home and family life. The moon enters fellow earth sign Virgo, bringing romance and creative inspiration your way.

Gemini

Venus squares off with Uranus, bringing unexpected news and finding you eager to break out of limiting agreements. The moon enters Virgo, shifting your focus to your home and family life.

Cancer

Venus clashes with unruly Uranus, bringing surprises and encouraging you to try something new. The moon enters Virgo, illuminating the communication sector of your chart and bringing news your way.

Leo

Venus clashes with wildcard Uranus, finding you making unexpected moves in your career. An impulsive mood is in the air! The moon enters Virgo, bringing your focus to finances.

Virgo

Venus clashes with wildcard Uranus, bringing surprises and finding you in the mood to break free from your everyday routine. The moon enters your sign, putting the world on your emotional wavelength.

Libra

Your ruling planet Venus clashes with Uranus, bringing unexpected drama in your social life. The moon enters Virgo, encouraging you to catch up on quality time alone.

Scorpio

Venus squares off with Uranus, bringing surprises in your relationships and finding you eager to try something new in your career. The moon enters Virgo, lighting up the friendship sector of your chart and inspiring you to connect with your buds!

Sagittarius

Venus clashes with unruly Uranus, bringing an unexpected change in plans. The moon enters hardworking Virgo, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules rewards and recognition.

Capricorn

Venus clashes with Uranus, and you’re craving novelty. You’re itching to break free from limiting arrangements! The moon enters fellow earth sign Virgo, finding you in an adventurous mood.

Aquarius

Venus clashes with your ruling planet Uranus, bringing unexpected shifts to your home life and relationships. The moon enters Virgo, finding you discussing topics like taxes, debts, and shared resources.

Pisces

Venus squares off with Uranus, bringing unexpected news and changes in your plans. The moon enters your opposite sign Virgo, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart and helping you see things from the point of view of your partners.

