Daily Horoscope: September 16, 2023

The moon meets action planet Mars in Libra at 3:53 PM, which can find us feeling especially competitive and energetic! The moon aligns with sweet Venus in Leo at 7:57 PM, inspiring a flirtatious mood. It can be an especially fun day in social lives or love lives—the moon in Libra loves to couple up with people—and the moon’s harmonious connections with Mars and Venus bodes well for connection.

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for September!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

A partner in love or business could be very forward about what they want as the moon meets your ruling planet Mars in Libra. The moon aligns with Venus in Leo, boding well for connection. A celebration can take place!

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

You can feel energized to tackle your to-do list as the moon meets Mars in Libra. The moon aligns with your ruling planet Venus in Leo, inspiring a warm atmosphere at home.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon meets Mars in Libra, revving up the sector of your chart that rules your love life! This could be a very passionate time, and a flirtatious energy flows as the moon aligns with Venus in Leo.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon meets Mars in Libra, which can find you addressing a situation at home or in your personal life head-on. A positive financial discussion may take place as the moon connects with Venus in Leo.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

A discussion might move forward quickly as the moon meets Mars in Libra. People are very straightforward at this time. You might be regarded as especially charming as the moon aligns with Venus in your sign, Leo!

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

A productive financial discussion could take place as the moon meets Mars in Libra. People are in an especially collaborative mood as the moon mingles with sweet Venus in Leo.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon meets Mars in your sign, Libra, which could find you standing up for something you strongly believe! Your popularity gets a big boost as the moon aligns with your ruling planet Venus in Leo.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

An important emotional release can take place today as the moon meets your ruling planet Mars in Libra. The moon aligns with Venus in Leo, which bodes well for your reputation or career.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Drama or excitement might be stirred in your social life as the moon meets Mars in Libra. Your popularity gets a big boost as the moon aligns with Venus in fellow fire sign Leo.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You might be making an exciting career move as the moon meets Mars in Libra. The moon aligns with Venus in Leo, boding well for financial discussions; people may be very generous with you at this time.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon meets Mars in Libra, which can find you striking out on your own in some exciting way. An important trip may be planned. The moon aligns with Venus in Leo, inspiring collaboration and open-heartedness in your relationships.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon meets Mars in Libra, which could find you and your partners having important and honest financial discussions. The moon aligns with Venus in Leo, inspiring an easygoing atmosphere. A thoughtful and helpful energy flows.