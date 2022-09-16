Daily Horoscope: September 17, 2022

The moon in Gemini connects with Saturn in Aquarius at 7:04 AM, which can bode well for future planning. The moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces at 3:54 PM, perhaps stirring up confusing feelings or finding us feeling tender—but we’re ready to take action and make changes as the moon squares off with the sun in Virgo at 5:52 PM.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

The moon in Gemini might find you in a chatty mood today. Solid social connections can form as the moon mingles with Saturn in Aquarius. The moon aligns with Neptune in Pisces, encouraging you to connect with your inner voice. The moon squares off with the sun in Virgo, too, which can help you get reorganized.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

The moon in Gemini connects with Saturn in Aquarius, which can bode well for your career, and inspiring social connections may form as the moon squares off with the sun in Virgo. It’s a lovely time to reflect on your wishes for the future!

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

The moon in your sign, Gemini, connects with Saturn in Aquarius, which can bode well for discussing standards and expectations! Creativity flows as the moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces, and you’re making some changes at home and as the moon squares off with the sun in Virgo.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

The moon in Gemini connects with Saturn in Aquarius, which could make it a powerful time to set boundaries. The moon squares off with Neptune in fellow water sign Pisces, inspiring your imagination, and the moon squares off with the sun in Virgo, kicking up communication.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

The moon in chatty Gemini can find you busy socializing today, dear Leo. The moon’s helpful connection with Saturn in Aquarius bodes especially well for your relationships in love, business, or otherwise, as plans and commitments are discussed.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

The moon in Gemini can find you focused on your career today, and the mood is particularly productive as the moon connects with Saturn in Aquarius. Powerful emotions surface as the moon squares off with dreamy Neptune in Pisces. You could feel inspired to take action as the moon squares off with the sun in your zodiac sign, Virgo.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

The moon is in fellow air sign Gemini today, which can find you in a philosophical mood. The moon mingles with Saturn in Aquarius, finding you and your romantic or creative partners having deep discussions about expectations and future plans.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

You could be setting important boundaries today as the moon in Gemini mingles with taskmaster Saturn in Aquarius. Romance and creativity are heightened as the moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

The moon in Gemini can find you focused on your relationships today, dear Sagittarius! The moon’s alignment with Saturn in Aquarius could bode well for discussing agreements, and the moon’s square with the sun in Virgo could find you feeling confident about making changes.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

The moon in Gemini can find you busy tackling your to-do list, and the mood is particularly productive. The moon mingles with your ruling planet Saturn, currently in Aquarius, which bodes well for you financially!

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

The moon in fellow air sign Gemini inspires a fun, flirtatious atmosphere, and you’re feeling solidly in-charge as the moon connects with your ruling planet Saturn, which is currently in your sign, Aquarius. The moon also squares off with the sun in Virgo, finding you taking action toward something you deeply desire.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

The moon in Gemini can find you focused on your home and family today. You’re feeling especially confident about setting boundaries as the moon mingles with Saturn in Aquarius. The moon also squares off with your ruling planet Neptune, currently in your sign, encouraging you to connect with your inner voice.