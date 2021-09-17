Daily Horoscope: September 18, 2021

The moon in Aquarius connects with Mercury at 1:36 AM, encouraging communication, and the moon meets Jupiter at 5:14 AM, inspiring generosity. The moon enters Pisces at 4:22 PM, bringing creativity and urging us to keep an open mind.

All times ET.

Aries

The moon enters Pisces today, encouraging you to slow down and rest. It’s a wonderful time to connect with your intuition, Aries, so do some journaling or meditation.

Taurus

The moon enters Pisces today, illuminating the friendship sector of your chart. This is a wonderful time to network and connect with people who share your hobbies.

Gemini

The moon enters creative water sign Pisces today, bringing you plenty of inspiration as the moon illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your career. Rewards or recognition may come your way.

Cancer

The moon enters fellow water sign Pisces today, finding you in the mood to explore new places, ideas, and possibilities! A change of scenery might be exactly what you need at this time.

Leo

The moon enters the last sign in the zodiac, Pisces, today and it’s a powerful time to gain closure, settle a debt, or accept an apology. The moon in Pisces supports you in wrapping things up so you can move on.

Virgo

The moon enters your opposite sign Pisces today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart and making this a great time to connect with people and learn more about their point of view.

Libra

The moon enters Pisces today, finding you in a busy mood. It’s a great time to get re-organized, Libra, and you may be arranging a new schedule for yourself. This is a wonderful moment to implement changes in your day-to-day routine.

Scorpio

Creative inspiration flows and you’re in a romantic mood as the moon enters Pisces! It’s a wonderful time to simply enjoy yourself. The moon in Pisces asks: What makes you happiest?

Sagittarius

Your focus is on home and family life today as the moon enters Pisces. It’s a wonderful time to make your space more comfortable and enjoy the company of those you love most.

Capricorn

The moon enters Pisces, a highly intuitive water sign, today—make time to connect with your inner voice. Be mindful about communication and give your full attention to the discussions you take part in.

Aquarius

The moon enters Pisces today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your money, belongings, and sense of security. This is a great time to come up with creative ways to increase your sense of abundance and comfort.

Pisces

The moon enters your sign today, Pisces, encouraging you to get in touch with your emotional needs. It’s a wonderful time to pamper and care for yourself!

